PYRN TECH : LeafyWell, has Partnered With Branding, Design, and Marketing Firm Tayloe/Gray for Digital Marketing Campaign of Full Spectrum CBD Products

WESTON, Florida, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LeafyWell (LeafyWell.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYTG), today announces a partnership with premier branding, design, and marketing firm Tayloe/Gray. Tayloe/Gray will work with LeafyWell on branding, design, marketing strategies and expertise for future product launches.

Tayloe/Gray, a Wilmington, North Carolina-based company, has worked across numerous industries to help identify and implement superior marketing applications in digital media. Nathan Tayloe, a partner in Tayloe/Gray, stated, "We're a full-service digital marketing agency fueled by big thinkers, creative problem solvers, and innovative technologists. Founded in 2009, our agency was built to help brands find their way. We love transforming brands into industry powerhouses."

The Chief Executive Officer of PYTG, Carlos Hurtado, added, "Tayloe/Gray are experts in the digital marketing and technology vertical and they will address all of the key points from multiple angles with LeafyWell's success in mind. Our line of full spectrum CBD products are of the highest quality and we anticipate our partnership with Tayloe/Gray, will strengthen our online brand presence. We are confident that our shareholders will be enthusiastic about the future growth with Tayloe/Gray involved."

LeafyWell, specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of full spectrum CBD (Cannabidiol) products and product lines including tinctures, creams, lotions, edibles as well as a full line of pet products available online and at select retailers nationwide. To see the LeafyWell brand products, visit www.LeafyWell.com, call (888)315-6339 or email support@LeafyWell.com.

About Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc.

Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc is a business conglomerate that owns and now operates two (2) subsidiaries 100%. Our pursuit is to leverage equity, acquire, merge and or joint venture with early-stage companies in emerging industries, reinvigorating growth and cash flow positioning broader distribution channels. Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc is pioneering and acquiring fast-growing companies in up-trending industries and utilizing technology for economies of scope.

Currently, one of our principal companies is NxGen Brands, LLC d/b/a: LeafyWell or (http://www.LeafyWell.com ), formulating, manufacturing, distributing, marketing and white labeling a wide variety of non-THC Broad Spectrum CBD supplements.

MyIAD or (http://www.MyIAD.com ), is our technology developer exploiting state-of-the-art wearable Global Positioning System "GPS" and Global Mobile Communications "GSM" for tracking and monitoring assets specifically in healthcare. As well as innovating a seed-to-sale real-time software utility platform for the hemp and cannabis industry validating origin and authenticity. In summary, our overall business goals could effectively create unlimited opportunities for our growing shareholder base.

For more information on PYTG, please visit the Company's website at https://www.pytgcorp.com.

To be added to the Company investor email list, please email info@pytgcorp.com with PYTG in the subject line.

To be added to the Company investor email list, please email info@pytgcorp.com with PYTG in the subject line.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PYTG/filings.

Contact:

info@pytgcorp.com

Phone: +1-954-651-6816

SOURCE Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc.