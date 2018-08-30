Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc. (OTC: PYTG) Appoints New Scientific Advisory Board Team to Support Company Strategy in the Medical CBD Industry

WESTON, Florida, August 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc. (or the "Company") (OTC: PYTG), today announced the appointment of a New Advisory Medical Board to lead the new direction of the company in the Medical Alternative Medicine and Natural Nutraceutical Products. The new Medical Board will bring an immense, collective and unique set of experiences in the Medical CBD affairs, unmatched leadership and guidance to help drive Pyramidion towards its strategic mission.

Mark Sabbota

Dr. Mark Sabbota is board-certified in cardiology and internal medicine. He earned his medical degree from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1995. Dr. Sabbota completed his residencies at Botsford General Hospital in 1998 and 2001 and his fellowship at University of Michigan Medical Center in 2001.

On the appointment, CEO Carlos Hurtado, said, "Pyramidion has a mission to make CBD available to any patient who can benefit from safe and reliable sources. The addition of these Reputed Physicians to our Medical Board will lead to even greater access for patients to the best CBD Products in the Market and built a solid Doctors-Patient Relationship and changing their life for better health.

About Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc.

Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc. ("PYTG" or the "Company") is best described as a business incubator. The purpose of our business model is to leverage equity, to acquire, merge and or joint venture with early stage companies in emerging sectors, to facilitate growth and cash flow utilizing a diverse distribution method.

Our intention is to develop and acquire fast growing companies in up-trending industries and positioning technology for economic growth. This platform will combine natural relationships, marketing synergies and distribution methods that enable combined companies to provide a wide variety of unique and complete solutions, services and necessities to consumers. We believe our overall business model could effectively create a company of unlimited opportunities for our growing shareholder base.

