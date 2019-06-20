PyroGenesis Announces $3.64M Non-Military Land-Based Waste Treatment System Sale; First Payment Received

MONTREAL, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX-V: PYR) (OTCQB: PYRNF) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company, (the "Company", the “Corporation” or "PyroGenesis") that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powder, plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch products, today announced that it has received a $3.64M purchase order for a non-military land-based waste treatment system (the “System”), together with the first payment. The Client and geographic area will remain confidential for competitive reasons. We expect to provide more details within the next two (2) months.

Delivery is scheduled to be in Q2, 2020.

“This sale is significant as it is the first non-military waste treatment System sold by PyroGenesis and signifies an important first step into this new market,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis. “We fully expect that this will be the first of many systems ordered by the Client who will benefit, upon reaching a certain milestone, from a limited territorial exclusivity. This contract, together with signed backlog, recently announced contract award, and the imminent US Navy contract for $13.5M, portends to a backlog of over $40M, which must be addressed within the next 18 months, come September. This does not include the $35M of backlog in subsequent years. It is a very exciting time for the Company.”

Of note, PyroGenesis’ land-based waste System transforms waste to syngas, a gaseous fuel which can then be used to make electricity, heat, or fuels, as required by the end-user. Using PyroGenesis’ System, the inorganic fraction of the waste is converted into a glassy slag which is inert, non-toxic, and has been demonstrated to be suitable as a building material, and even jewelry.

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is the world leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and products. We provide engineering and manufacturing expertise, cutting-edge contract research, as well as turnkey process equipment packages to the defense, metallurgical, mining, advanced materials (including 3D printing), oil & gas, and environmental industries. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of our Montreal office and our 3,800 m2 manufacturing facility, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. Our core competencies allow PyroGenesis to lead the way in providing innovative plasma torches, plasma waste processes, high-temperature metallurgical processes, and engineering services to the global marketplace. Our operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, and have been since 1997. PyroGenesis is a publicly-traded Canadian Corporation on the TSX Venture Exchange (Ticker Symbol: PYR) and on the OTCQB Marketplace. For more information, please visit www.pyrogenesis.com .

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward- looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Corporation's current expectation and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Corporation with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Corporation's ongoing filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com , or at www.otcmarkets.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the OTCQB accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

For further information please contact: Clémence Bertrand-Bourlaud, Marketing Manager/Investor Relations, Phone: (514) 937-0002, E-mail: ir@pyrogenesis.com