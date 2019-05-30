PyroGenesis Announces Q1 2019 Results: Current Backlog $8.5MM; Revenues of $736K; Gross Margin of 13%

MONTREAL, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX-V: PYR) (OTCQB: PYRNF) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (the "Company", the “Corporation” or "PyroGenesis"), a Company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powder, plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch products, is pleased to announce today its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.



“I may be repeating myself, but it is imperative that I remind readers the importance of putting Q1 2019 results in the context of previous strategic decisions made in 2018, and which are still impacting results,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis.“Recent results have been significantly affected by management’s decision in 2018 to pursue strategic partnerships at the expense of revenues. However, as a result, we have press released imminent contracts in excess of $32MM with associated future revenues well in excess of that which, in my opinion, fully justifies that strategy. As I have said in the past, 2018 was the year in which the Company successfully positioned itself with unique and strategic partnerships, geared to effectively accelerate commercialization, and we are benefiting from these efforts. Again, we believe that these financials should be viewed in this context.”

Q1 2019 results reflect the following highlights:

Revenues of $736,443, a decrease from $2,060,602 posted in Q1 2018;

Gross margin of 13% a decrease of 21% over the same period in Q1 2018;

Fair value of investments increased to $706,196, versus ($219,000) an increase of $925,196;

Leasehold improvements of $137K were spent to build a clean room for plasma atomization system;

A Modified EBITDA loss of $1.13MM compared to a Modified EBITDA loss of $545K over the same period in Q1 2018;

Backlog of signed contracts as of the date of this writing is $8.5MM;

Cash on hand at quarter end: $142K (December 31, 2018: $645K).

The following is a summary of PyroGenesis’ main activities.



Outlook

2019 is turning into the year that bears the fruit of 2018 strategies, in which PyroGenesis successfully positioned itself with unique and strategic partnerships, geared to effectively accelerate commercialization in two of its three business segments.

In 2018, the Company successfully positioned each of its commercial business lines for rapid growth by strategically partnering with multi-billion-dollar entities who have identified PyroGenesis’ offerings to be unique, in demand, and of such a commercial nature as to warrant such unique relationships.

By the end of 2018 PyroGenesis could boast of a unique relationship with a multi-billion-dollar entity in each of its three commercial offerings:

The US Navy within the Military/Environmental sector; A Japanese trading house within the DROSRITE™ (tolling) offering; Aubert & Duval within the Additive Manufacturing/3D printing (“AM”) offering.

Most companies would be thankful for one such relationship, but PyroGenesis has successfully developed three.

It became readily apparent to management that partnering with the right entity could significantly accelerate commercialization in each of its new business lines. This however, would come with a cost in 2018. In order to succeed, PyroGenesis would have to dedicate significant resources to demonstrating the value proposition, and capabilities, to these entities. This meant that assets which should have been dedicated to sales now had to be deployed to developing these relationships. This not only impacted revenues, but it also increased costs of non-paying projects. We have seen this effect continue into Q1 2019, which we expect will continue to some degree into Q2, 2019.

To date, PyroGenesis has announced that it should be awarded a two-ship build for its PAWDS unit, for approximately $13.5MM. Add to this the recently announced potential contract with 1st year revenues of $20MM ($30-50MM in subsequent years revenues) and the impact of this strategy is apparent: over $30MM in revenues over the next 18 months. Approximately 6x 2018 revenues.

2019 should also be the year in which the Company takes steps, outside of the ordinary course of business, to unlock additional value for investors.

One such step that has been announced is the spin-off of the Company’s additive manufacturing capabilities.

Another step, which is likewise outside the ordinary course of business, and is geared to unlocking shareholder value, is the previously announced up-listing of the Company’s stock to a more senior exchange other than the one the Company is currently on. This is projected to be completed by year-end.

There are other steps, outside the ordinary course of business, that the Company is considering, to further increase shareholder value. The first of which should be announced in early Q3, 2019.

In short, 2019 is playing out to be the first of many years which will bear the fruit of strategic decisions made in the recent past.

Financial Summary

Revenue

PyroGenesis recorded revenue of $736,443 in the first quarter of 2019 (“Q1 2019”), representing a decrease of 64% compared with $2,060,602 recorded in the first quarter of 2018 (“Q1 2018”).

Revenues recorded in the first quarter of 2019 were generated primarily from:



PUREVAP™ related sales of $94,077 (Q1 2018 - $736,660) Torch related sales of $139,813 (Q1 2018 - $Nil) Support services related to PAWDS Marine systems supplied to the US Navy $210,667 (Q1 2018 - $527,444)

Cost of Sales and Services and Gross Margins

Cost of sales and services before amortization of intangible assets was $639,506 in Q1 2019, representing a decrease of 53% compared with $1,354,696 in Q1 2018.

In Q1 2019, employee compensation, subcontracting, direct materials and manufacturing overhead decreased to $662,379 (Q1 2018 - $1,420,628).

The gross margin for Q1 2019 was $92,158 or 12.5% of revenue. This compares with a gross margin of $705,906 (34.3% of revenue) for Q1 2018.

As a result of the type of contracts being executed, the nature of the project activity had a significant impact on the gross margin and the overall level of cost of sales and services reported in a period, as well as the composition of the cost of sales and services, as the mix between labour, materials and subcontracts may be significantly different.

The amortization of intangible assets of $4,779 in Q1 2019 and $Nil for Q1 2018 relates to patents and deferred development costs. Of note, these expenses are non-cash items and will be amortized over the duration of the patent lives.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Included within Selling, General and Administrative expenses (“SG&A”) are costs associated with corporate administration, business development, project proposals, operations administration, investor relations and employee training.

SG&A expenses for Q1 2019 excluding the costs associated with share-based compensation (a non-cash item in which options vest principally over a four-year period), were $1,295,521, representing an increase of 5% compared with $1,228,406 reported for Q1 2018.

The increase in SG&A expenses in Q1 2019 over the same period in 2018 is mainly attributable to the net effect of:

an increase of 31% in employee compensation due primarily to additional headcount,

a decrease of 31% for professional fees, primarily due to a decrease in legal fees and employee recruitment expenses,

a decrease of 62% in office and general expenses, is primarily due to the reclassification of rent expense to depreciation right of use assets,

travel costs decreased by 39%, due to a decrease in travel abroad,

depreciation on property and equipment increased by 62% due to higher amounts of property and equipment being depreciated,

depreciation on right of use assets increased by 100% due to reclassification of rent expense to depreciation right of use assets,

investment tax credits increased by 100% due to the Investment tax credits being recorded against the respective expenses in cost of goods sold, selling and general expenses and research and development expenses versus all of the investment tax credits of Q1 2018 being recorded against cost of goods sold only,

government grants increased by 102% due to a government grant contribution for a maximum amount of $350,000 for the period 2018-2020,

other expenses decreased by 19%, primarily due to a decrease in advertising expenses and in the reclassification of lease property taxes to depreciation right of use assets.

Separately, share based payments decreased by 73% in Q1 2019 over the same period in 2018 as a result of the vesting structure of the stock option plan including the stock options granted in 2018.

Research and Development (“R&D”) Costs

The Company incurred $95,774 of R&D costs, net of government grants, on internal projects in Q1 2019, an increase of 82% as compared with $52,498 in Q1 2018. The increase in Q1 2019 is related to torch development and plasma atomization related expenses.

In addition to internally funded R&D projects, the Company also incurred R&D expenditures during the execution of client funded projects. These expenses are eligible for Scientific Research and Experimental Development (“SR&ED”) tax credits. SR&ED tax credits on client funded projects are applied against cost of sales and services.

Net Comprehensive Loss

The net comprehensive loss for Q1 2019 of $878,923 compared to a loss of $1,028,795 in Q1 2018, represents a decrease of 15% year-over-year.

The decrease of $149,872 in the comprehensive loss in Q1 2019 is primarily attributable to the factors described above, which have been summarized as follows:

a decrease in product and service-related revenue of $1,324,159 arising in Q1 2019; a decrease in cost of sales and services totaling $710,411, primarily due to a decrease in employee compensation, a decrease in subcontracting, a decrease in direct materials a decrease in manufacturing overhead, a decrease in investment tax credits, and an increase in amortization of intangible assets; a decrease in SG&A expenses of $28,364 arising in Q1 2019 primarily due to a decrease in professional fees, a decrease in travel, and a decrease in other expenses; an increase in R&D expenses of $43,276 primarily due to an increase in employee compensation, and materials & equipment; a decrease in net finance costs of $778,532 in Q1 2019 primarily due to the fair value adjustment of investments.

EBITDA

The EBITDA loss in Q1 2019 was $464,825 compared with an EBITDA loss of $894,244 for Q1 2018, representing a decrease of 48% year-over-year. The $429,419 decrease in the EBITDA loss in Q1 2019 compared with Q1 2018 is due to the decrease in comprehensive loss of $149,872, offset by an increase in depreciation on property and equipment of $18,432, an increase in depreciation of right of use assets of $109,672, an increase in amortization of intangible assets of $4,779 and an increase in finance charges of $146,664.

Adjusted EBITDA loss in Q1 2019 was $430,341 compared with an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $764,281 for Q1 2018. The decrease of $333,940 in the Adjusted EBITDA loss in Q1 2019 is attributable to a decrease in EBITDA loss of $429,419, offset by a decrease of $95,479 in share-based payments.

The Modified EBITDA loss in Q1 2019 was $1,136,537 compared with a Modified EBITDA loss of $545,281 for Q1 2018, representing an increase of 108%. The increase in the Modified EBITDA loss in Q1 2019 is attributable to the decrease as mentioned above in the Adjusted EBITDA of $333,940 and an increase in the change of fair value of investments of $925,196.

Liquidity

The Company has incurred, in the last several years, operating losses and negative cash flows from operations, resulting in an accumulated deficit of $51,945,463 and a negative working capital of $8,648,282 as at Q1 2019, (December 31, 2018 - $51,066,540 and $4,101,428 respectively). Furthermore, as at Q1 2019, the Company’s current liabilities and expected level of expenses for the next twelve months exceed cash on hand of $141,850 (December 31, 2018 - $644,981). The Company has relied upon external financings to fund its operations in the past, primarily through the issuance of equity, debt, and convertible debentures, as well as from investment tax credits.

