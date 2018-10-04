PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of Can$900,000 (Approx.) Down Payment Towards Previously Announced Order for Two DROSRITE™ Furnaces

MONTREAL, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX-V: PYR), a TSX Venture 50® high-tech company, (the "Company", the “Corporation” or "PyroGenesis") a Company that designs, develops and manufactures plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch systems, is pleased to announce today that, further to the press release of September 18, 2018, it has received a down payment of US$699,985 (approx. Can$897,919) towards the previously announced order for two (2) DROSRITE™ furnace systems (the “Systems”) from an Asian client (the “Client”); the name, and value of the contract, remain confidential for competitive reasons.

The order was for two (2) DROSRITE™ Furnace Systems, each with a capacity of 5,000 tons/yr. The Systems are the third and fourth commercial systems sold to date, and the first order from this Client. Delivery of the Systems is expected to be in Q2 2019. The procurement process has already begun.

PyroGenesis’ DROSRITE™ system is a salt-free, cost-effective, sustainable process for maximizing metal recovery from dross, a waste generated in the metallurgical industry. PyroGenesis’ patented process avoids costly loss of metal while reducing a smelter’s carbon footprint and energy consumption, providing an impressive return on investment. The system has been designed to process and recover valuable metal such as aluminum, zinc and copper from dross.

Separately, further to its Press Release issued July 26, 2018, the Company confirms that the second DROSRITE™ furnace system has been delivered to its client’s facility in North America, and is now complete.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a TSX Venture 50® high-tech company, is the world leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes. We provide engineering and manufacturing expertise, cutting-edge contract research, as well as turnkey process equipment packages to the defense, metallurgical, mining, advanced materials (including 3D printing), oil & gas, and environmental industries. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of our Montreal office and our 3,800 m2 manufacturing facility, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. Our core competencies allow PyroGenesis to lead the way in providing innovative plasma torches, plasma waste processes, high-temperature metallurgical processes, and engineering services to the global marketplace. Our operations are ISO 9001:2015 certified, and have been since 1997. PyroGenesis is a publicly-traded Canadian Corporation on the TSX Venture Exchange (Ticker Symbol: PYR) and on the OTCQB Marketplace. For more information, please visit www.pyrogenesis.com



For further information please contact: Clémence Bertrand-Bourlaud, Marketing Manager/Investor Relations, Phone: (514) 937-0002, E-mail: ir@pyrogenesis.com

