Pyrolyx AG: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

As noted in the ASX release on 9 June 2019 announcing the results of Pyrolyx AG Annual General Meeting, German regulations allow a dissident minority shareholder to request an examination of an isolated transaction. Despite the opportunity afforded the dissident shareholder to place this item on the Agenda, allowing all shareholders to consider and vote on the resolution, the request was raised in person at the AGM, without notice, thereby intentionally precluding the vast majority of the Company's shares from participating in the vote. As a result of this attempt to not allow the majority of shareholders to vote on the resolution, some significant shareholders have requested an Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held on 18 September 2019, to allow all shareholders to vote.

About the Pyrolyx Group



Pyrolyx AG (WKN A2E4L4) is the world leader in the extraction of rCB (recovered Carbon Black) from end-of-life tires. rCB is used to manufacture new tires as well as in the plastic, technical, rubber and masterbatch industries.



Shares in the Company (ARBN: 618 212 267) are listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Dusseldorf and the ASX (Australian Stock Exchange) under the ticker PLX (ASX: PLX). For more information, please visit www.pyrolyx.com.