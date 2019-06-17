Pyrolyx AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.06.2019 / 10:05

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: M-Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Bernhard Last name(s): Meder Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Pyrolyx AG

b) LEI

391200XMV1DWGC61QQ68

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share Description: Issue of young shares with dividend participation right per 01.01.2109

b) Nature of the transaction

Conversion of management renumeration for Mr. Bernhard Meder

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 5.50 EUR 110000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 5.50 EUR 110000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-06-14; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

