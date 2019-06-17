Log in
PYROLYX AG

(S26A)
Pyrolyx AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/17/2019


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.06.2019 / 10:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: M-Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Bernhard
Last name(s): Meder
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Pyrolyx AG

b) LEI
391200XMV1DWGC61QQ68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: Issue of young shares with dividend participation right per 01.01.2109

b) Nature of the transaction
Conversion of management renumeration for Mr. Bernhard Meder

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.50 EUR 110000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.50 EUR 110000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-14; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


17.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Pyrolyx AG
Landshuter Allee 8-10
80637 München
Germany
Internet: www.pyrolyx.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

50829  17.06.2019 


© EQS 2019
