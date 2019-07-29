DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares/Miscellaneous

Pyrolyx AG: Release of securities from escrow



30.07.2019 / 01:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Pyrolyx AG (ASX: PLX, Pyrolyx or the Company) advises that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.10A, the following securities will be released from restriction on 16 August 2019, being 24 months from listing date:

- 2,363,415 Chess Depository Receipts (CDIs) (representing 157,562 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares);

- 17,492 Shares (representing 262,380 CDIs) that had been issued on conversion of convertible bonds;

- 117,291 Shares (representing 1,759,365 CDIs) that had been issued on the conversion of shareholder loans;

- 916,590 Shares (representing 13,748,850 CDIs) that had been issued on conversion of warrants.

The Company will apply for quotation of the CDIs pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 2.8.2.



About the Pyrolyx Group

Pyrolyx AG (ARBN: 618 212 267) is the world leader in the extraction of rCB (recovered carbon black) from end-of-life tyres. rCB is used to manufacture new tyres as well as in the plastic, technical, rubber and masterbatch industries.

Shares in the Company (WKN A2E4L4) are listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Dusseldorf and the ASX (Australian Stock Exchange) under the ticker PLX (ASX: PLX). For more information, please visit www.pyrolyx.com

Contact:

Pyrolyx AG, Munich, Germany

Communications & IR

EMail: ir@pyrolyx.com

Office: +49 89 21027-200