Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Pyrolyx AG    S26A   DE000A2E4L42

PYROLYX AG

(S26A)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pyrolyx AG: Cold commissioning of new facility and strategic acquisition of End of Life Tire Processing Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 06:35pm EDT

DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG / Key word(s): Market launch/Takeover
Pyrolyx AG: Cold commissioning of new facility and strategic acquisition of End of Life Tire Processing Company

08.10.2019 / 00:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pyrolyx AG (ASX: PLX, Pyrolyx or the Company) has completed cold commissioning of the major systems at its recently constructed Terre Haute facility. Cold commissioning is the full operation of machinery and systems, which is done in preparation for hot commissioning and initial production.

The successful operations included the heating up of all 20 ovens in Pyrolyx's unique system, operating the oil production system, all product-conveying systems and the finished product drying system. Over the coming weeks Pyrolyx expects to conduct hot commissioning of all systems and commence production.

Pyrolyx is also pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Pyrolyx USA, Inc. has completed the purchase of J&R Used Tire Service, Inc. (J&R).

The transaction was originally announced on February 1, 2019 and consists of an asset purchase of J&R's facilities and equipment, including its existing, permitted tire processing facility in Newport, Indiana. The total asset purchase price was $4.04 million. The Newport facility is 45 kilometres (28 miles) north of Pyrolyx's existing facility in Terre Haute Indiana.

As one of the region's largest tire processing businesses, J&R is an important strategic acquisition for Pyrolyx that allows the Company to secure the supply of waste tires to both the existing and the future additional facility in Terre Haute, Indiana. The combination of a profitable tire collection and processing business and Pyrolyx's world-class technology for recovered carbon black production allows the Company to offer customers a 'cradle to cradle' solution that is both economically viable and environmentally sustainable.

Rodney Rogers, the former owner of J&R and now Pyrolyx's Vice President of Business Development and Feedstock Supply said "We at J&R are very excited to be joining the Pyrolyx team. The facility and customers we have developed over the last 11 years will provide Pyrolyx's existing and future Terre Haute facilities with high quality end of life tire feedstock."

Thomas Redd, CEO of Pyrolyx USA said, "Vertically integrating into tire collection and processing allows Pyrolyx to provide a complete solution to customers, including global tire manufacturers. This model of securing feedstock to our recovered carbon black manufacturing will allow Pyrolyx to profitably grow and ensure a high-quality and consistent raw materials as we grow across the US."

ENDS

About the Pyrolyx Group

Pyrolyx AG (ARBN: 618 212 267) is the world leader in the extraction of rCB (recovered carbon black) from end-of-life tyres. rCB is used to manufacture new tyres as well as in the plastic, technical, rubber and masterbatch industries.

Shares in the Company (WKN A2E4L4) are listed on the stock exchanges in Duesseldorf, Frankfurt and the ASX (Australian Stock Exchange) under the ticker PLX (ASX: PLX). For more information, please visit www.pyrolyx.com.


08.10.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Pyrolyx AG
Landshuter Allee 8-10
80637 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 54558 310
E-mail: info@pyrolyx.com
Internet: www.pyrolyx.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4L42
WKN: A2E4L4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 886513

 
End of News DGAP News Service

886513  08.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=886513&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PYROLYX AG
06:35pPYROLYX AG : Cold commissioning of new facility and strategic acquisition of End..
EQ
05/02PYROLYX AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/30PYROLYX AG : Business Update and Changes to Board
EQ
04/11PYROLYX AG : Addition to Ad hoc Release of 08.04.2019: Pyrolyx AG signs recovere..
EQ
04/08PYROLYX AG : Cancellation of the general meeting
EQ
04/07PYROLYX : signs recovered Carbon Black suppy agreement Letter of Intent with int..
EQ
03/22PYROLYX AG : Corporate Update
EQ
03/08PYROLYX : acquires tire recycler
AQ
02/01PYROLYX AG : Supervisory Board changes
EQ
02/01PYROLYX AG : Business Update and Changes to Board
EQ
More news
Chart PYROLYX AG
Duration : Period :
Pyrolyx AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael P. Triguboff Chief Executive Officer
David A. Steele Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Fredrick Groves Member-Supervisory Board
Bernhard Meder Member-Supervisory Board
William Best Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PYROLYX AG4.81%57
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.10%34 033
HAL TRUST0.75%12 331
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%8 494
KINNEVIK16.89%7 304
LIFCO AB (PUBL)38.99%4 291
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group