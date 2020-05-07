Log in
Pyrolyx AG

Pyrolyx AG: Update Shut Down

05/07/2020

DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Pyrolyx AG: Update Shut Down

08.05.2020 / 00:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Update

Pyrolyx AG (ASX: PLX, Pyrolyx) announces that it will continue its shut down of manufacturing at its recovered carbon black (rCB) facilities in Terre Haute, Indiana and Stegelitz, Germany, announced on 24 March 2020.

Whilst the manufacturing facilities remain shut, Pyrolyx is undertaking a review of the operational and financial requirements to enable it to re-open its facilities safely and efficiently.

Because of the uncertain nature of the COVID-19 emergency, Pyrolyx does not currently know when manufacturing will resume at its facilities.


ENDS

About the Pyrolyx Group
Pyrolyx AG (ARBN: 618 212 267) is the world leader in the extraction of rCB (recovered carbon black) from end-of-life tires. rCB is used to manufacture new tyres as well as in the plastic, technical, rubber and masterbatch industries.

Shares in the Company (WKN A2E4L4) are listed on the stock exchanges in Dusseldorf and Frankfurt and CDIs at the ASX (Australian Stock Exchange) under the ticker PLX (ASX: PLX). For more information, please visit www.pyrolyx.com.

Authorised for lodgement by Michael Triguboff, Chief Executive Officer


08.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Pyrolyx AG
Landshuter Allee 8-10
80637 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 54558 310
E-mail: info@pyrolyx.com
Internet: www.pyrolyx.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4L42
WKN: A2E4L4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 1039385

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1039385  08.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1039385&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
