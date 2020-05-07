DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Pyrolyx AG: Update Shut Down



08.05.2020 / 00:30

Update

Pyrolyx AG (ASX: PLX, Pyrolyx) announces that it will continue its shut down of manufacturing at its recovered carbon black (rCB) facilities in Terre Haute, Indiana and Stegelitz, Germany, announced on 24 March 2020.

Whilst the manufacturing facilities remain shut, Pyrolyx is undertaking a review of the operational and financial requirements to enable it to re-open its facilities safely and efficiently.

Because of the uncertain nature of the COVID-19 emergency, Pyrolyx does not currently know when manufacturing will resume at its facilities.



About the Pyrolyx Group

Pyrolyx AG (ARBN: 618 212 267) is the world leader in the extraction of rCB (recovered carbon black) from end-of-life tires. rCB is used to manufacture new tyres as well as in the plastic, technical, rubber and masterbatch industries.

Shares in the Company (WKN A2E4L4) are listed on the stock exchanges in Dusseldorf and Frankfurt and CDIs at the ASX (Australian Stock Exchange) under the ticker PLX (ASX: PLX). For more information, please visit www.pyrolyx.com.

Authorised for lodgement by Michael Triguboff, Chief Executive Officer