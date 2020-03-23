DGAP-Ad-hoc: Pyrolyx AG / Key word(s): Temporary Suspension/Miscellaneous

Pyrolyx AG: emporary shutdown of manufacturing and suspension of trading in Australia



23-March-2020 / 23:41 CET/CEST

Pyrolyx announces temporary shutdown of manufacturing and suspension of trading in Australia



Pyrolyx AG (ASX: PLX, Pyrolyx or the Company) announces that it will temporarily shut down manufacturing at its recovered carbon black (rCB) facilities in Terre Haute, Indiana and Stegelitz, Germany. This action is being taken in response to the Covid-19 virus situation in the United States and Europe which is changing rapidly. The temporary closures are considered necessary to protect the health and safety of employees and their families, as well as to comply with current coronavirus guidance from applicable governmental agencies.

The process of scaling back production will begin immediately, with two facilities expected to be closed until the coronavirus emergency has passed.

PLX does not yet have certainty as to how long these closures will be required and what this means for the company's operations, however it will continue to closely monitor the situation.

Because of the uncertainty associated with the impact of Covid-19 on PLX and the effect and length of the necessary manufacturing closures, the Pyrolyx AG Supervisory and Management Boards have requested the Australian Securities Exchange suspend the CDI-stock from trading.

As soon as more certainty is available, PLX proposes to release an announcement to the ASX, and request that its stock come out of suspension.

About the Pyrolyx Group

Pyrolyx AG (ARBN: 618 212 267) is the world leader in the extraction of rCB (recovered carbon black) from end-of-life tires. rCB is used to manufacture new tyres as well as in the plastic, technical, rubber and masterbatch industries.

Shares in the Company (WKN A2E4L4) are listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and the ASX (Australian Stock Exchange) under the ticker PLX (ASX: PLX). For more information, please visit www.pyrolyx.com. Kontakt:

Pyrolyx AG, München, Deutschland

Communications & IR

EMail: ir@pyrolyx.com

Büro: +49 89 21027-200