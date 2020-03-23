Log in
Pyrolyx AG: emporary shutdown of manufacturing and suspension of trading in Australia

03/23/2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Pyrolyx AG / Key word(s): Temporary Suspension/Miscellaneous
23-March-2020 / 23:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pyrolyx announces temporary shutdown of manufacturing and suspension of trading in Australia


Pyrolyx AG (ASX: PLX, Pyrolyx or the Company) announces that it will temporarily shut down manufacturing at its recovered carbon black (rCB) facilities in Terre Haute, Indiana and Stegelitz, Germany. This action is being taken in response to the Covid-19 virus situation in the United States and Europe which is changing rapidly. The temporary closures are considered necessary to protect the health and safety of employees and their families, as well as to comply with current coronavirus guidance from applicable governmental agencies.

The process of scaling back production will begin immediately, with two facilities expected to be closed until the coronavirus emergency has passed.

PLX does not yet have certainty as to how long these closures will be required and what this means for the company's operations, however it will continue to closely monitor the situation.

Because of the uncertainty associated with the impact of Covid-19 on PLX and the effect and length of the necessary manufacturing closures, the Pyrolyx AG Supervisory and Management Boards have requested the Australian Securities Exchange suspend the CDI-stock from trading.

As soon as more certainty is available, PLX proposes to release an announcement to the ASX, and request that its stock come out of suspension.

About the Pyrolyx Group
Pyrolyx AG (ARBN: 618 212 267) is the world leader in the extraction of rCB (recovered carbon black) from end-of-life tires. rCB is used to manufacture new tyres as well as in the plastic, technical, rubber and masterbatch industries.
Shares in the Company (WKN A2E4L4) are listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and the ASX (Australian Stock Exchange) under the ticker PLX (ASX: PLX). For more information, please visit www.pyrolyx.com. Kontakt:

Pyrolyx AG, München, Deutschland
Communications & IR
EMail: ir@pyrolyx.com
Büro: +49 89 21027-200

 

23-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Pyrolyx AG
Landshuter Allee 8-10
80637 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 54558 310
E-mail: info@pyrolyx.com
Internet: www.pyrolyx.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4L42
WKN: A2E4L4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 1004855

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1004855  23-March-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1004855&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Michael P. Triguboff Chief Executive Officer
David A. Steele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Al Cutrone Chief Operating Officer
David Fredrick Groves Member-Supervisory Board
Bernhard Meder Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PYROLYX AG4.81%24
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-20.95%29 734
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED7.24%24 661
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN-17.80%7 984
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%5 127
KINNEVIK-35.00%3 982
