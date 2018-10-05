Pyxis Tankers Inc. Announces Receipt of NASDAQ Bid Price Deficiency Notice

Maroussi, Greece, October 5, 2018 - Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ Cap Mkts: PXS), (the "Company" or "Pyxis Tankers"), an emerging growth pure play product tanker company, announced that it received a deficiency notice from The NASDAQ Stock Market, Inc., on September 6, 2018 stating that, for a period of 30 consecutive business days, our shares closed below the minimum bid price of $1.00 per share as required for continued listing on The NASDAQ Capital Market. In accordance with the notice, we will have until March 5, 2019, or 180 calendar days from the date of the notice, to regain compliance with the exchange's continued listing requirements regarding the minimum closing bid price rule (Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2)). On September 7, 2018, the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a similar notice under Form 6-K.

If we are unable to demonstrate compliance with these continued listing requirements on or before March 5, 2019, we may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance with the exchange's continued listing requirements. To qualify, we will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and will need to provide written notice of our intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. If we meet these requirements, the NASDAQ staff will inform us that we have been granted an additional 180 calendar days. However, if it appears to the NASDAQ Staff that we will not be able to cure the deficiency, or if we are otherwise not eligible, the NASDAQ Staff will provide notice that our shares will be subject to delisting. At that time, we would also be permitted to appeal the delisting determination to a hearing panel. If at any time before March 5, 2019, the closing bid price of our shares is at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the NASDAQ staff will provide written confirmation that we are in compliance with the minimum closing bid price requirements and the matter will be closed.

We are currently reviewing options to meet the requirements for continued listing on The NASDAQ Capital Market. This notice will have no effect on the operations of our business, and we will take all reasonable measures to regain compliance with the exchange.

About Pyxis Tankers Inc.

We own a modern fleet of six tankers engaged in seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. We are focused on growing our fleet of medium range product tankers, which provide operational flexibility and enhanced earnings potential due to their "eco" features and modifications. We are positioned to opportunistically expand and maximize our fleet due to competitive cost structure, strong customer relationships and an experienced management team whose interests are aligned with those of its shareholders. For more information, visit: http:// www.pyxistankers.co m .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements about our plans, strategies, financial performance, prospects or future events and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "seek," "predict," "schedule," "project," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "position," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management team, are inherently uncertain. A more complete description of these risks and uncertainties can be found in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

Company

Pyxis Tankers Inc.

59 K. Karamanli Street

Maroussi 15125 Greece

info@pyxistankers.com

Visit our website at www.pyxistankers.com

Company Contact

Henry Williams

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +30 (210) 638 0200 / +1 (516) 455-0106

Email: hwilliams@pyxistankers.com

Source: Pyxis Tankers Inc.