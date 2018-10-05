Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Pyxis Tankers Inc    PXS   MHY717261066

PYXIS TANKERS INC (PXS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Pyxis Tankers Inc. Announces Receipt of NASDAQ Bid Price Deficiency Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

Pyxis Tankers Inc. Announces Receipt of NASDAQ Bid Price Deficiency Notice

Maroussi, Greece, October 5, 2018 - Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ Cap Mkts: PXS), (the "Company" or "Pyxis Tankers"), an emerging growth pure play product tanker company, announced that it received a deficiency notice from The NASDAQ Stock Market, Inc., on September 6, 2018 stating that, for a period of 30 consecutive business days, our shares closed below the minimum bid price of $1.00 per share as required for continued listing on The NASDAQ Capital Market. In accordance with the notice, we will have until March 5, 2019, or 180 calendar days from the date of the notice, to regain compliance with the exchange's continued listing requirements regarding the minimum closing bid price rule (Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2)). On September 7, 2018, the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a similar notice under Form 6-K.

If we are unable to demonstrate compliance with these continued listing requirements on or before March 5, 2019, we may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance with the exchange's continued listing requirements. To qualify, we will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and will need to provide written notice of our intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. If we meet these requirements, the NASDAQ staff will inform us that we have been granted an additional 180 calendar days. However, if it appears to the NASDAQ Staff that we will not be able to cure the deficiency, or if we are otherwise not eligible, the NASDAQ Staff will provide notice that our shares will be subject to delisting. At that time, we would also be permitted to appeal the delisting determination to a hearing panel. If at any time before March 5, 2019, the closing bid price of our shares is at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the NASDAQ staff will provide written confirmation that we are in compliance with the minimum closing bid price requirements and the matter will be closed.

We are currently reviewing options to meet the requirements for continued listing on The NASDAQ Capital Market. This notice will have no effect on the operations of our business, and we will take all reasonable measures to regain compliance with the exchange.

About Pyxis Tankers Inc.

We own a modern fleet of six tankers engaged in seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. We are focused on growing our fleet of medium range product tankers, which provide operational flexibility and enhanced earnings potential due to their "eco" features and modifications. We are positioned to opportunistically expand and maximize our fleet due to competitive cost structure, strong customer relationships and an experienced management team whose interests are aligned with those of its shareholders. For more information, visit: http://www.pyxistankers.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements about our plans, strategies, financial performance, prospects or future events and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "seek," "predict," "schedule," "project," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "position," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management team, are inherently uncertain. A more complete description of these risks and uncertainties can be found in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

Company

Pyxis Tankers Inc.
59 K. Karamanli Street
Maroussi 15125 Greece
info@pyxistankers.com

Visit our website at www.pyxistankers.com

Company Contact

Henry Williams
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +30 (210) 638 0200 / +1 (516) 455-0106
Email: hwilliams@pyxistankers.com

Source: Pyxis Tankers Inc.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PYXIS TANKERS INC
10:31pPyxis Tankers Inc. Announces Receipt of NASDAQ Bid Price Deficiency Notice
GL
08/10Pyxis Tankers Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Three and Six Months E..
GL
08/10PYXIS TANKERS INC : Pyxis Tankers, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/06Pyxis Tankers Announces Date for the Release of Three and Six Months Ended Ju..
GL
05/14PYXIS TANKERS INC : Pyxis Tankers, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
05/10Pyxis Tankers Announces Date for the Release of Three Months Ended March 31, ..
GL
03/23Pyxis Tankers Announces Filing of Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2..
GL
03/15PYXIS TANKERS INC : Pyxis Tankers, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
02/28Pyxis Tankers Inc. Refinances $26.9 Million Loan Facilities Resulting in Debt..
GL
02/27Pyxis Tankers Announces Date for the Release of Three Months and Year Ended D..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/24PYXIS TANKERS : Speculate On Higher Rates? 
09/192020 SULFUR CAP : Scrubbers Gain Favor - But Should They? 
08/16DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS IS NO SINKING S : Kalani Should Be Redeemed Now 
08/10Pyxis Tankers Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/10Pyxis Tankers' (PXS) CEO Eddie Valentis on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 28,2 M
EBIT 2018 2,07 M
Net income 2018 -1,91 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 61,92
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,69x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,62x
Capitalization 19,4 M
Chart PYXIS TANKERS INC
Duration : Period :
Pyxis Tankers Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PYXIS TANKERS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,50 $
Spread / Average Target 169%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Valentios Valentis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Konstantinos Lytras Chief Operating Officer
Henry P. Williams Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Robin P. Das Independent Non-Executive Director
Basil G. Mavroleon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PYXIS TANKERS INC-70.20%19
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD-15.26%3 286
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN LOGISTICS ASA-40.93%1 801
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION--.--%1 746
SEASPAN CORPORATION22.22%1 439
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.31.44%1 355
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.