Pyxis Tankers Inc.

PYXIS TANKERS INC.

(PXS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Pyxis Tankers Regains Compliance with NASDAQ's Minimum Closing Bid Price Rule

05/11/2020 | 09:27am EDT

Maroussi, Greece, May 11, 2020 – Pyxis Tankers Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ Cap Mkts: PXS), a growth-oriented  pure  play  product  tanker  company, announced that it has regained compliance with the NASDAQ’s continued listing requirements regarding the minimum closing bid price.

On May 11, 2020, the Company received a written notification from NASDAQ stating that the closing bid price of the Company’s common shares has been $1.00 per share or higher for the last ten consecutive trading days, from April 27, 2020 to May 8, 2020. Accordingly, the Company is again in compliance with the exchange’s minimum closing bid price rule (NASDAQ Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2)) and the matter is closed.

About Pyxis Tankers Inc.

We own a modern fleet of five tankers engaged in seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. We are focused on growing our fleet of medium range product tankers, which provide operational flexibility and enhanced earnings potential due to their “eco” features and modifications. Pyxis Tankers is positioned to opportunistically expand and maximize the value of its fleet due to competitive cost structure, strong customer relationships and an experienced management team, whose interests are aligned with those of its shareholders. For more information, visit: http://www.pyxistankers.com. The information discussed contained in, or that can be accessed through, Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s website, is not incorporated into, and does not constitute part of this report.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. These statements include statements about our plans, strategies, goals financial performance, prospects or future events or performance and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expects,” “seeks,” “predict,” “schedule,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “targets,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “possible,” “likely,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “potential,” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The Company’s actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including changes in the Company’s financial resources and operational capabilities and as a result of certain other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with our business, please refer to our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any in information in this press release, including forward-looking statements, to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

Company

Pyxis Tankers Inc.
59 K. Karamanli Street
Maroussi 15125 Greece
info@pyxistankers.com

Visit our website at www.pyxistankers.com

Company Contact

Henry Williams
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +30 (210) 638 0200 / +1 (516) 455-0106
Email: hwilliams@pyxistankers.com

Source: Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26,5 M
EBIT 2020 1,88 M
Net income 2020 -2,82 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,38x
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,88x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,75x
Capitalization 23,3 M
Chart PYXIS TANKERS INC.
Duration : Period :
Pyxis Tankers Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PYXIS TANKERS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,13  $
Last Close Price 1,09  $
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 95,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 60,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Valentios Valentis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Konstantinos Lytras Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Henry P. Williams Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Robin P. Das Independent Non-Executive Director
Basil G. Mavroleon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PYXIS TANKERS INC.-3.74%23
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.-1.98%6 136
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-1.40%1 700
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED0.41%563
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA-40.42%538
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S-16.96%503
