Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Pyxus International, Inc. Investors (PYX)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class
action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Eastern
District of North Carolina, captioned Jones v. Pyxus International,
Inc. et al., (Case No. 5:19-cv-00234), on behalf of persons and
entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Pyxus International, Inc.
(NYSE: PYX)
(“Pyxus” or the “Company”) securities between June 7, 2018 and
November 8, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues
claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 (the “Exchange Act”).
Investors are hereby notified that they have 60 days from the date of
this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this
action.
On November 8, 2018, the Company disclosed that sales declined
approximately 12% year-over-year due to the timing of shipments and the
larger crop last year in South America.
On this news, the Company’s share price fell $7.01, or nearly 28%, to
close at $18.26 on November 8, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume.
On November 9, 2018, the SEC announced that the Company had settled
charges that it had materially misstated financial statements with the
Commission from at least 2011 through the second quarter of 2015 due to
improper and insufficient accounting, processes, and control activities
for inventory, deferred crop costs, and revenue transactions in Africa.
On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.88, or nearly 16%, to
close at $15.38 on November 9, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading
statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about
the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically,
Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was
experiencing longer shipping cycles; (2) that, as a result, the
Company’s financial results would be materially affected; (3) that the
Company lacked adequate internal control over financial reporting; (4)
that the Company’s accounting policies were reasonably likely to lead to
regulatory scrutiny; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing,
Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business,
operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a
reasonable basis.
If you purchased Pyxus securities during the Class Period, you may move
the Court no later than 60 days from the date of this notice to
ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the
Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel
of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the
Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any
questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with
respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of
GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067
at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
