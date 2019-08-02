Log in
PYXUS 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Pyxus International, Inc. - PYX

08/02/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until August 6, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between June 7, 2018 and November 8, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Pyxus and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-pyx/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by August 6, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On November 8, 2018, the Company revealed an approximately 12% year-over-year decline in sales due to shipment timing and larger prior year crops in South America. Then, on November 9, 2018, the Securities & Exchange Commission revealed a settlement reached with the Company for charges that it had materially misstated financial statements from at least 2011 through 2Q2015.

On this news, the price of Pyxus’ shares plummeted.

The case is Jones v. Pyxus International, Inc., 5:19-cv-00234.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 825 M
EBIT 2020 81,5 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 0,07x
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 131 M
Chart PYXUS INTERNATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
Pyxus International Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PYXUS INTERNATIONAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 63,50  $
Last Close Price 14,40  $
Spread / Highest target 393%
Spread / Average Target 341%
Spread / Lowest Target 289%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Pieter Sikkel Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Josè Maria Costa Garcia Executive VP-Global Operations & Supply Chain
Joel L. Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tracy G. Purvis Vice President-Global Information Services
Charles Richard Green Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PYXUS INTERNATIONAL INC21.42%129
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL23.50%128 279
ALTRIA GROUP-3.06%89 444
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC24.42%81 338
ITC-5.01%47 624
JAPAN TOBACCO INC-7.38%39 470
