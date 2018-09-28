Pyxus International : Alliance One Receives 2018 Golden Leaf Award for Most Impressive Public Service Initiative

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE:PYX) today announced that its Alliance One leaf tobacco business has received the Golden Leaf Award in the Most Impressive Public Service Initiative category at the 2018 Golden Tobacco Networking Forum in London, England, for its efforts to address water scarcity challenges in Malawi.

Malawi is home to Africa's third largest freshwater lake, yet less than three percent of the land is irrigated. In partnership with customers, Alliance One Tobacco (Malawi) Limited has constructed multiple village dams, boreholes and shallow wells to bring sustainable water and sanitation solutions to rural farming communities. These programs provide the necessary water resources to help farmers produce high-quality, well-irrigated crops as well as provide water for domestic use.

"It is an honor to receive a Golden Leaf Award for our efforts to improve water accessibility in Malawi," said Alex Strohschoen, President of the Alliance One's global leaf tobacco business. "Community engagement plays a vital role in our public service projects, and we are pleased that we have been able to implement sustainable, long-term solutions to help rural communities in Malawi. Through the construction of village dams, boreholes and shallow wells, we have been able to positively impact over 125,000 people's lives."

About Alliance One International:

Alliance One International is a leading independent leaf tobacco supplier. Working with tobacco farmers in 30 countries around the world, Alliance One is recognized for producing sustainable and traceable leaf tobacco.

About Pyxus International, Inc.:

Pyxus International is a global agricultural company with 145 years' experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly-sourced, independently-verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxusintl.com.

