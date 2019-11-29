Log in
Pyxus International : Criticality's Korent™ Line of CBD Products Launches Holiday Gift Packs

0
11/29/2019 | 09:31am EST

Korent's expertly-crafted and responsibly-produced CBD oil drops, roll-ons and balms are available in three holiday bundles in time for Cyber Monday.

Criticality, LLC, a North Carolina-based industrial hemp company, today announced that starting on Cyber Monday it will offer three holiday gift packs featuring full-sized selections of its cannabidiol (CBD) products under the Korent™ brand. The gift packs will be for sale on Korent’s website, www.korenthemp.com, as well as at select retailers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191129005238/en/

Korent's expertly-crafted and responsibly-produced CBD oil drops, roll-ons and balms are available in three holiday bundles in time for Cyber Monday. (Photo: Business Wire)

Korent's expertly-crafted and responsibly-produced CBD oil drops, roll-ons and balms are available in three holiday bundles in time for Cyber Monday. (Photo: Business Wire)

The gift pack options enable consumers to experience a range of Korent’s expertly-crafted, responsibly-produced, fully-traceable CBD products at up to $20 off MSRP. The options include Korent’s CBD oil drops and roll-on liniments, as well as its brand new CBD balm designed to soothe and address discomfort without a sticky texture or medicinal smell. All gift packs come in bright green boxes for easy gifting.

"CBD products make a great gift, whether for a loved one or for yourself, particularly when it comes to making it through the holiday season,” said Brian Moyer, Chief Executive Officer of Criticality. "Our products provide traceability and independent testing to the consumer allowing us to provide consumers with traceable, consistent and high-quality products. We’re excited to offer customers a range of products, including our new CBD balm, in these packs so they can experience the different ways CBD can be incorporated into their wellness routine.”

Pack No. 1 features Korent’s 450mg Vanilla Mint CBD Oil Drops for $39.99. Pack No. 2 includes the same oil drops, as well as Korent’s 200mg Cooling CBD roll-on liniment for $69.99. Pack No. 3 offers the oil drops and the roll-on liniment as well as Korent’s 100mg CBD Balm for $89.99. Consumers will receive free shipping on any purchase that includes a holiday pack through Dec. 21, as well as discounts on additional Korent purchases.

All CBD products produced by Criticality are crafted from carefully cultivated hemp grown by U.S. farmers. Prior to processing, the hemp is analyzed and validated for cannabinoid levels and potential contaminants by independent, third-party laboratories. Criticality uses natural, environmentally-friendly methods to extract CBD oil from plant material without the use of harsh chemicals. After verified material is processed, it is formulated into our Korent products and subjected to further analysis and validation for quality and transparency.

For more information about Korent products, visit www.korenthemp.com.

About Criticality

Criticality is a vertically-integrated North Carolina-based industrial hemp company that takes a science-based approach to the extraction, refinement and formulation of high-quality, transparent industrial hemp derived products. Criticality partners with Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX), a provider of responsibly produced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable agricultural products, ingredients and services, to source, process and produce industrial hemp and hemp products under North Carolina’s Industrial Hemp Pilot Program.


© Business Wire 2019
