Pyxus International, Inc.

PYXUS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(PYX)
  Report
News 
News

Pyxus International : Korent CBD Receives Best Topical Award

02/10/2020 | 04:51pm EST

Criticality LLC, a North Carolina-based industrial hemp company, is pleased to announce it is the recipient of an award for the company’s Korent cannabidiol (CBD) cooling roll-on liniment. The Hemp Business Magazine presented the 2020 “Best CBD Topical” award to the company during an event Jan. 30, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005784/en/

Brian Moyer, CEO of Criticality, LLC (right) accepts “Best CBD Topical” award from Ben Stimpson of The Hemp Business Magazine (Photo: Business Wire)

Brian Moyer, CEO of Criticality, LLC (right) accepts “Best CBD Topical” award from Ben Stimpson of The Hemp Business Magazine (Photo: Business Wire)

Criticality launched its industrial hemp-derived Korent CBD cooling liniment, as well as a warming liniment, in September 2019. The fast-acting, easy-to-use product is 2 fluid ounces and contains 200 mg of full-spectrum CBD.

“We thank The Hemp Business Magazine for this award. We are proud of our company’s diverse Korent CBD products and are grateful that voters agree that our cooling roll-on liniment is a unique product,” said Criticality CEO Brian Moyer. “Our CBD liniments were designed to meet the needs of today’s busy consumer. They are portable, discreet and leave minimal residue making it easy to use while on the go.”

The Hemp Business Awards, presented by The Hemp Business Magazine, were designed to recognize exceptional and outstanding entrepreneurs, businesses and brands operating within the CBD industry. Korent’s cooling roll-on was one of eight finalists in the Best CBD Topical category. Winners were selected through an online voting process and will be highlighted in The Hemp Business Magazine’s spring edition.

About Criticality

Criticality is a vertically-integrated North Carolina-based industrial hemp company that takes a science-based approach to the extraction, refinement and formulation of high-quality, transparent industrial hemp derived products. Criticality partners with Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX), a provider of responsibly produced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable agricultural products, ingredients and services, to source, process and produce industrial hemp and hemp products under North Carolina’s Industrial Hemp Pilot Program.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 797 M
EBIT 2020 69,7 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 0,03x
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 57,5 M
Chart PYXUS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pyxus International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PYXUS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 68,00  $
Last Close Price 6,27  $
Spread / Highest target 985%
Spread / Average Target 985%
Spread / Lowest Target 985%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Pieter Sikkel Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joel L. Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles Richard Green Independent Director
Nigel Grant Howard Independent Director
Mark W. Kehaya Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PYXUS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-29.87%64
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL2.77%131 207
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC6.58%100 568
ALTRIA GROUP-7.39%89 670
ITC LIMITED-10.22%40 185
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-4.13%37 820
