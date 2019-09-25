Log in
Pyxus International : Statement Regarding U.S. House of Representatives' Passage of the SAFE Banking Act

09/25/2019 | 08:43pm EDT

From Pieter Sikkel, President, CEO & Chairman, Pyxus International, Inc.

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are encouraged by today's historic vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on H.B. 1595, the SAFE Banking Act, particularly as it relates to the hemp and CBD industries. The bill, if enacted, would provide protections for banks conducting business with hemp- and CBD- related businesses.

"The bill would open doors to tremendous opportunities for these nascent industries – from the farmer to the processor to the retailer -- that have, to date, encountered reluctance from financial institutions to engage in financial transactions despite the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill.

"We are grateful for the broad, bi-partisan support from the House and urge lawmakers to vote in favor of the SAFE Banking Act as the bill progresses through the Senate."

About Pyxus International, Inc.
Pyxus International Inc. (NYSE: PYX) is a global agricultural company with 145 years' experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-regarding-us-house-of-representatives-passage-of-the-safe-banking-act-300925669.html

SOURCE Pyxus International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
