PZ CUSSONS PLC
PZ Cussons : AGM Trading Statement 26 September 2018

09/26/2018 | 09:36am CEST

26 September 2018

PZ Cussons Plc(the "Group")

AGM Trading Statement

PZ Cussons Plc, a leading international consumer products group, today issues the following trading update in advance of its Annual General Meeting, to be held at 10:30 today:

PZ Cussons reports that overall results for the quarter ended 31 August 2018 have been in line with expectations. Notwithstanding the continued challenges faced by consumers in all markets, good performance in Europe and Asia has offset challenging trading conditions in Nigeria, with overall results underpinned by a robust and innovative product pipeline and tight control of costs.

In the UK Washing and Bathing division, an acceleration of the pace of new product launches, together with an upweighted consumer engagement programme supported by increased brand investment, is driving good growth across the key brands of Imperial Leather, Carex and Original Source.

In the Beauty division, good growth is being achieved across the portfolio of Sanctuary, St Tropez, Charles Worthington and Fudge, driven by new product launches as well as expansion into new on and offline channels.

In Australia, solid performance continues across all categories of Personal Care, Home Care and Food & Nutrition, with new product launches across all areas of the portfolio.

In Indonesia, Cussons Baby continues to strengthen its number one position, with Cussons Kids and Imperial Leather also making good progress.

In Nigeria, consumer disposable income remains subdued ahead of the general elections which are scheduled for February 2019. With prices, volumes and margins continuing to remain under pressure, the business is focussing on optimising price points and sizes across the key brands in the portfolio, whilst the Nutricima business, which was loss making last year, has now moved into a breakeven position.

In conclusion, Europe and Asia continue to perform well, whilst improvement in Africa will largely be dependent on the macro environment in Nigeria during the remainder of the year.

Enquiries:

PZ Cussons Plc

Brandon Leigh Tel: 0161 435 1236

Instinctif

Tim Linacre / Guy Scarborough Tel: 020 7457 2020

Disclaimer

PZ Cussons plc published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 769 M
EBIT 2019 80,4 M
Net income 2019 57,2 M
Debt 2019 146 M
Yield 2019 3,66%
P/E ratio 2019 16,76
P/E ratio 2020 15,51
EV / Sales 2019 1,47x
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
Capitalization 984 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,65  GBP
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Alexander Kanellis Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Caroline Louise Silver Non-Executive Chairman
Brandon Howard Leigh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Helen Owers Independent Non-Executive Director
John Ross Nicolson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
