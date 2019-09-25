Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  PZ Cussons plc    PZC   GB00B19Z1432

PZ CUSSONS PLC

(PZC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/25 03:21:23 am
210.5 GBp   -0.94%
03:00aPZ CUSSONS : flags weak consumer confidence in key markets
RE
08/30PZ CUSSONS : offloads brands to streamline company
AQ
08/08PZ CUSSONS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PZ Cussons : flags weak consumer confidence in key markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 03:00am EDT

(Reuters) - PZ Cussons Plc said on Wednesday it expects conditions in its key markets to remain challenging for the rest of the first-half, as the cosmetics and soap maker reported declining first-quarter revenue in Asia-Pacific and Africa.

The maker of Imperial Leather soap and Carex handwash said its key markets continue to be affected by weak consumer confidence, with the Nigerian economy remaining depressed, uncertainty in the UK, and highly competitive markets in Australia.

Company said it expects its full-year results to be in line with last year, but are "dependent on no further worsening in our key markets, specifically the UK and Nigeria".

Britons are cutting back on spending as the country's impending exit from the European Union weighs on sentiment and the economy, while Nigeria's annual inflation dipped to its lowest in almost four years in August.

The company has been struggling to turn around its African business, which contributes over a third of its revenue, with margins being squeezed amid dwindling demand.

"The UK Personal Care brands were affected by consumer uncertainty and heavy promotional activity, leading to lower revenue," the company said. Increased promotional expenditure in Australia also led to a drop in revenue.

Australian retailers have also been hammered as a downturn in property prices has consumers spending less.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PZ CUSSONS PLC
03:00aPZ CUSSONS : flags weak consumer confidence in key markets
RE
08/30PZ CUSSONS : offloads brands to streamline company
AQ
08/10PZ CUSSONS : declares new variants
AQ
08/08PZ CUSSONS : declares new variants
AQ
08/08PZ CUSSONS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/06PZ CUSSONS : Premier Cool Soap Re-Launches Brand, Announces New Line Of Variants
AQ
07/24PZ CUSSONS : Soap maker PZ Cussons to offload non-core arms
AQ
06/19CSR : PZ Cussons employees clean-up to celebrate 120-year anniversary
AQ
06/15PZ CUSSONS : Affirms Annual Profit Guidance As Finance Chief Departs
AQ
06/10PZ CUSSONS PLC : annual sales release
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 689 M
EBIT 2020 75,9 M
Net income 2020 51,5 M
Debt 2020 121 M
Yield 2020 3,91%
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,46x
EV / Sales2021 1,41x
Capitalization 889 M
Chart PZ CUSSONS PLC
Duration : Period :
PZ Cussons plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PZ CUSSONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 213,75  GBp
Last Close Price 212,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 20,0%
Spread / Average Target 0,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Alexander Kanellis Executive Director
Caroline Louise Silver Non-Executive Chairman
Alan Bergin Chief Financial Officer
Helen Owers Independent Non-Executive Director
John Ross Nicolson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PZ CUSSONS PLC-0.14%1 108
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY34.48%308 374
UNILEVER N.V.15.38%158 456
UNILEVER PLC19.37%158 456
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)49.88%69 626
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD13.20%62 230
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group