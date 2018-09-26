Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  PZ Cussons plc    PZC   GB00B19Z1432

PZ CUSSONS PLC (PZC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

PZ Cussons : says quarterly results in line despite Nigeria pressures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 09:31am CEST

(Reuters) - PZ Cussons Plc said on Wednesday its quarterly results were in line with expectations, even as the soaps and cosmetics maker's prices, volumes and margins in Nigeria remained under pressure.

PZ Cussons said new products and cost cuts helped offset challenging trading conditions in Nigeria for the quarter ended Aug. 31.

Shares of the company were up 1.3 percent at 232.4 pence in early trading.

The company has suffered from a slowdown in its largest Nigeria market, forcing it to warn in July of a challenging year ahead after Africa profits declined sharply in the year to May 31.

In a trading update, the company said consumer disposable income in Nigeria remained subdued ahead of elections in that country.

PZ Cussons, which has a more than 130-year-old history, gets about 36 percent of its revenue from Africa and also sells home appliances in partnership with Haier.

The company said it was focussing on optimising price points and sizes across the key brands in its Africa portfolio.

Its Nutricima business, which makes milk and yogurt-based beverages, had moved into a breakeven position from making losses last year, PZ Cussons said.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan and Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD. -2.06% 21.4 End-of-day quote.-0.23%
PZ CUSSONS PLC 2.35% 235 Delayed Quote.-29.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PZ CUSSONS PLC
09:36aPZ CUSSONS : AGM Trading Statement 26 September 2018
PU
09:31aPZ CUSSONS : says quarterly results in line despite Nigeria pressures
RE
09/21PZ CUSSONS : reiterates commitment youths
AQ
09/18PZ CUSSONS : committed local talent devt
AQ
09/13Over 700 women in marketing and communication brainstorm on way forward
AQ
09/08PZ CUSSONS : Renews Ambassadorial Contract with Omoni Oboli
AQ
09/07PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA : Shareholders to Receive Dividend in October
AQ
09/04PZ CUSSONS : Premier Cool 5-Aside Football Tourney ends in style
AQ
09/03PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA : Cuts Dividend to N596m on Lower Profit After Tax
AQ
09/03PZ CUSSONS : Fast Five FC Wins PZ Cussons Premier Cool Five-a-Side Football Tour..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/24PZ Cussons Plc. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
06/21Is PZ Cussons A Buy After The Recent Drop? 
01/31PZ Cussons Plc. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
01/25PZ CUSSONS : Unknown And Underrated - And Fairly Valued 
2016PZ CUSSONS AND THE NIGERIAN OPPORTUN : A Highly Attractive Long-Term Asset 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 769 M
EBIT 2019 80,4 M
Net income 2019 57,2 M
Debt 2019 146 M
Yield 2019 3,66%
P/E ratio 2019 16,76
P/E ratio 2020 15,51
EV / Sales 2019 1,47x
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
Capitalization 984 M
Chart PZ CUSSONS PLC
Duration : Period :
PZ Cussons plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PZ CUSSONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,65  GBP
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Alexander Kanellis Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Caroline Louise Silver Non-Executive Chairman
Brandon Howard Leigh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Helen Owers Independent Non-Executive Director
John Ross Nicolson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PZ CUSSONS PLC-29.03%1 297
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-9.53%209 761
UNILEVER NV (ADR)-1.40%160 818
UNILEVER (NL)1.15%160 736
UNILEVER1.32%160 736
RECKITT BENCKISER-2.01%63 319
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.