Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pzena Investment Management, Inc.    PZN

PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.

(PZN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 01:16pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE: PZN) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook at 10:00 a.m. ET, Thursday, July 18, 2019.  The call will be open to the public.

Webcast Instructions: To gain access to the webcast, which will be "listen-only," go to the Events page in the Investor Relations area of the Company’s website, www.pzena.com.

Teleconference Instructions: To gain access to the conference call via telephone, U.S. callers should dial 844-378-6482; Canada callers should dial 855-669-9657; international callers should dial 412-317-5106.  Please reference the Pzena Investment Management call.   

Replay: The conference call will be available for replay through August 1, 2019, on the web using the information given above.

About Pzena
Pzena Investment Management, LLC, the firm’s operating company, is a value-oriented investment management firm.  Founded in 1995, Pzena Investment Management has built a diverse, global client base.  More firm and stock information is posted at www.pzena.com.

Contact: Gary Bachman, 212-355-1600 or bachman@pzena.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMEN
01:16pPzena Investment Management, Inc. Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Conf..
GL
06/10PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
06/07Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Announces May 31, 2019 Assets Under Managem..
GL
05/21PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security ..
AQ
05/07PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
05/07PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : Announces April 30, 2019 Assets Under Management
AQ
05/03PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
04/29PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/17PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
04/17PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : Reports Results for the First Quarter of 2019
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 158 M
EBIT 2019 71,4 M
Net income 2019 54,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,78%
P/E ratio 2019 11,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,96x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,88x
Capitalization 153 M
Chart PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 9,50  $
Last Close Price 8,55  $
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Stanton Pzena Chairman, CEO & Co-Chief Investment Officer
John Paul Goetz Co-President & Director
William Louis Lipsey Co-President, Director & Head-Business Development
Gary J. Bachman Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Steven Matthew Galbraith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.-0.35%153
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC17.63%25 681
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC18.00%17 699
AMUNDI33.34%14 020
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN7.03%11 811
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC16.30%8 874
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About