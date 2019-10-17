Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2019 0 10/17/2019 | 04:16pm EDT Send by mail :

Revenue was $37.1 million for the third quarter of 2019 .

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.19 for the third quarter of 2019 .

Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share. NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE: PZN) reported the following U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) basic and diluted net income and earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per-share amounts): GAAP Basis For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 (unaudited) Basic Net Income $ 3,478 $ 4,262 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.19 $ 0.24 Diluted Net Income $ 13,768 $ 15,786 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.19 $ 0.22 GAAP Basis For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 (unaudited) Basic Net Income $ 9,944 $ 11,257 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.55 $ 0.63 Diluted Net Income $ 39,793 $ 44,033 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.54 $ 0.61 GAAP diluted net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share were $13.8 million and $0.19 respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2019, and $15.8 million and $0.22, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2018. GAAP diluted net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share were $39.8 million and $0.54, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, and $44.0 million and $0.61, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. In evaluating the results of operations, management also reviews non-GAAP measures of earnings, which are adjusted to exclude accounting items that add a measure of non-operational complexity which obscures the underlying performance of the business. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, no adjustments were made to GAAP earnings, resulting in the same GAAP and non-GAAP measures of earnings. Net income for diluted earnings per share generally assumes all operating company membership units are converted into Company stock at the beginning of the reporting period, and the resulting change to Company net income associated with its increased interest in the operating company is taxed at the Company's effective tax rate, exclusive of the adjustments noted above and other adjustments. When this conversion results in an increase in earnings per share or a decrease in loss per share, diluted net income and diluted earnings per share are assumed to be equal to basic net income and basic earnings per share for the reporting period. Assets Under Management (unaudited) ($ billions) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months

Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Separately Managed Accounts Assets Beginning of Period $ 13.9 $ 13.8 $ 13.8 $ 14.6 $ 14.3 Inflows 0.4 0.2 0.8 2.0 1.8 Outflows (0.3 ) (0.3 ) (0.3 ) (1.9 ) (2.2 ) Net Flows 0.1 (0.1 ) 0.5 0.1 (0.4 ) Market Appreciation/(Depreciation) (0.3 ) 0.2 0.3 (1.0 ) 0.7 End of Period $ 13.7 $ 13.9 $ 14.6 $ 13.7 $ 14.6 Sub-Advised Accounts Assets Beginning of Period Assets $ 21.1 $ 21.0 $ 21.2 $ 22.2 $ 19.7 Inflows 0.4 0.4 1.0 2.4 3.7 Outflows (1.4 ) (0.6 ) (0.5 ) (3.3 ) (2.4 ) Net Flows (1.0 ) (0.2 ) 0.5 (0.9 ) 1.3 Market Appreciation/(Depreciation) (0.3 ) 0.3 0.5 (1.5 ) 1.2 End of Period $ 19.8 $ 21.1 $ 22.2 $ 19.8 $ 22.2 Pzena Funds Assets Beginning of Period Assets $ 2.3 $ 2.3 $ 1.9 $ 2.1 $ 1.4 Inflows 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.6 0.9 Outflows — (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.3 ) (0.2 ) Net Flows 0.1 — 0.1 0.3 0.7 Market Appreciation/(Depreciation) (0.1 ) — 0.1 (0.1 ) — End of Period $ 2.3 $ 2.3 $ 2.1 $ 2.3 $ 2.1 Total Assets Beginning of Period $ 37.3 $ 37.1 $ 36.9 $ 38.9 $ 35.4 Inflows 0.9 0.7 2.0 5.0 6.4 Outflows (1.7 ) (1.0 ) (0.9 ) (5.5 ) (4.8 ) Net Flows (0.8 ) (0.3 ) 1.1 (0.5 ) 1.6 Market Appreciation/(Depreciation) (0.7 ) 0.5 0.9 (2.6 ) 1.9 End of Period $ 35.8 $ 37.3 $ 38.9 $ 35.8 $ 38.9 Financial Discussion Revenue (unaudited) ($ thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 Separately Managed Accounts $ 18,548 $ 18,815 $ 19,578 Sub-Advised Accounts 14,651 15,057 16,616 Pzena Funds 3,866 3,971 3,386 Total $ 37,065 $ 37,843 $ 39,580 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 Separately Managed Accounts $ 55,959 $ 58,820 Sub-Advised Accounts 44,715 49,323 Pzena Funds 11,644 9,037 Total $ 112,318 $ 117,180 Revenue was $37.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 2.1% from $37.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, and a decrease of 6.4% from $39.6 million for the third quarter of 2018. Included in these amounts for the third quarter of 2019 were performance fees recognized of $0.3 million, compared to $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, and $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2018. Average assets under management for the third quarter of 2019 were $36.0 billion, decreasing 3.0% from $37.1 billion for the second quarter of 2019, and decreasing 6.0% from $38.3 billion for the third quarter of 2018. The decrease from the second quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2018 reflects market depreciation and net outflows. The weighted average fee rate was 0.412% for the third quarter of 2019, increasing from 0.408% for the second quarter of 2019, and decreasing from 0.413% for the third quarter of 2018. The weighted average fee rate for separately managed accounts was 0.543% for the third quarter of 2019, decreasing from 0.545% for the second quarter of 2019, and decreasing from 0.547% for the third quarter of 2018. The decrease from the second quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2018 was primarily driven by a shift in assets to strategies that typically carry lower fee rates. The weighted average fee rate for sub-advised accounts was 0.292% for the third quarter of 2019, increasing from 0.287% for the second quarter of 2019, and decreasing from 0.302% for the third quarter of 2018. The increase from the second quarter of 2019 reflects an increase in assets in strategies that generally carry higher fee rates. The decrease from the third quarter of 2018 reflects a decrease in performance fees recognized during the third quarter of 2019. In addition, certain accounts related to one retail client relationship have fulcrum fee arrangements. These fee arrangements require a reduction in the base fee or allow for a performance fee if the relevant investment strategy underperforms or outperforms, respectively, the agreed-upon benchmark over the contract's measurement period, which extends to three years. During the third quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2019, we recognized a $0.5 million and $0.5 million reduction in base fees, respectively, related to one client account. A reduction in base fees was not recognized during third quarter of 2018. To the extent the three-year performance record of this account fluctuates relative to its relevant benchmark, the amount of base fees recognized may vary. The weighted average fee rate for Pzena funds was 0.680% for the third quarter of 2019, decreasing from 0.694% for the second quarter of 2019, and increasing from 0.668% for the third quarter of 2018. The decrease from the second quarter of 2019 reflects a shift in assets to strategies that typically carry lower fee rates. The increase from third quarter of 2018 reflects a shift in assets towards strategies that typically carry higher fee rates. Total operating expenses were $19.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, decreasing from $20.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, and increasing from $19.4 million for the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in operating expenses from the second quarter of 2019 reflects a decrease in general and administrative expenses, primarily driven by a decrease in professional fees. The increase in operating expenses from the third quarter of 2018 reflects an increase in general and administrative expenses during the third quarter of 2019, primarily driven by increases in occupancy costs and professional fees. Operating Expenses (unaudited) ($ thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 Compensation and Benefits Expense $ 16,012 $ 16,019 $ 16,122 General and Administrative Expense 3,905 4,254 3,322 Operating Expenses $ 19,917 $ 20,273 $ 19,444 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 Compensation and Benefits Expense $ 49,220 $ 47,520 General and Administrative Expense 12,186 9,856 Operating Expenses $ 61,406 $ 57,376 As of September 30, 2019, employee headcount was 119, up from 110 at June 30, 2019, and from 109 at September 30, 2018. The operating margin was 46.3% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 46.4% for the second quarter of 2019, and 50.9% for the third quarter of 2018. Other income/ (expense) was income of less than $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, income of $0.6 million for the second quarter of 2019, and income of $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2018. Other income/ (expense) primarily reflects the fluctuations in the gains/ (losses) and other investment income recognized by the Company on its direct equity investments, the majority of which are held to satisfy obligations under its deferred compensation plan. Other income/ (expense) also includes a portion of gains/ (losses) and other investment income recognized by external investors on their investments in investment partnerships that the Company consolidates, which are offset in net income attributable to non-controlling interests. Excluding the outside interests of the Company's investment partnerships, other income/ (expense) was income of less than $0.1 for the third quarter of 2019, income of $0.5 million for second quarter of 2019, and income of $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2018. Details of other income/ (expense) are shown below: Other Income/ (Expense) (unaudited) ($ thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 Net Interest and Dividend Income $ 431 $ 360 $ 286 (Losses)/ Gains and Other Investment Income (342 ) 245 346 Other Expense (75 ) (44 ) (27 ) GAAP Other Income/ (Expense) 14 561 605 Outside Interests of Investment Partnerships1 (4 ) (38 ) (16 ) Other Income/ (Expense) Net of Outside Interests $ 10 $ 523 $ 589 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 Net Interest and Dividend Income $ 1,070 $ 509 (Losses)/ Gains and Other Investment Income 1,498 (144 ) Other (Expense)/ Income (174 ) (22 ) GAAP Other (Expense)/ Income 2,394 343 Outside Interests of Investment Partnerships1 (170 ) (13 ) Other Income/ (Expense) Net of Outside Interests $ 2,224 $ 330 1 Represents the non-controlling interest allocation of the income of the Company's consolidated investment partnerships to its external investors. The Company recognized income tax expenses of $0.2 million for the third quarter of 2019, $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, and $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2018. The third quarter of 2019 income tax expense reflects a $1.6 million benefit associated with the reversal of uncertain tax position liabilities and interest related to unincorporated and other business tax expenses due to the expiration of the statute of limitations. The third quarter of 2018 income tax expense reflects $0.5 million of such benefit. The third quarter of 2018 also reflects a corporate income tax benefit associated with a one-time adjustment to the deferred tax asset.

Details of the income tax expense are shown below: Income Tax Expense (unaudited) ($ thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 Corporate Income Tax Expense $ 1,124 $ 1,051 $ 867 Unincorporated and Other Business Tax Expense (878 ) 785 427 Income Tax Expense $ 246 $ 1,836 $ 1,294 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 Corporate Income Tax Expense $ 3,540 $ 3,674 Unincorporated and Other Business Tax Expense 613 2,003 Income Tax Expense $ 4,153 $ 5,677 Details of the net income attributable to non-controlling interests of the Company's operating company and consolidated subsidiaries are shown below: GAAP Non-Controlling Interests (unaudited) ($ thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 Operating Company Allocation $ 13,434 $ 12,893 $ 15,169 Outside Interests of Investment Partnerships1 4 38 16 GAAP Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests $ 13,438 $ 12,931 $ 15,185 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 Operating Company Allocation $ 39,039 $ 43,200 Outside Interests of Investment Partnerships1 170 13 GAAP Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests $ 39,209 $ 43,213 1 Represents the non-controlling interest allocation of the income of the Company's consolidated investment partnerships to its external investors. On October 15, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share of its Class A common stock. The following dates apply to the dividend:

Record Date: October 29, 2019 Payment Date: November 22, 2019 During the last twelve months, inclusive of the dividend noted above, the Company declared total dividends of $0.58 per share of its Class A common stock. Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Information Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE: PZN) will hold a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results and outlook at 10:00 a.m. ET, Friday, October 18, 2019. The call will be open to the public. Webcast Instructions: To gain access to the webcast, which will be "listen-only," go to the Events page in the Investor Relations area of the Company's website, www.pzena.com. Teleconference Instructions: To gain access to the conference call via telephone, U.S. callers should dial 844-378-6482; Canada callers should dial 855-669-9657; international callers should dial 412-317-5106. Please reference the Pzena Investment Management call. Replay: The conference call will be available for replay through November 1, 2019, on the web using the information given above. About Pzena Investment Management Pzena Investment Management, LLC, the firm's operating company, is a value-oriented investment management firm. Founded in 1995, Pzena Investment Management has built a diverse, global client base. More firm and stock information is posted at www.pzena.com. Forward-Looking Statements This press release may contain, in addition to historical information, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements provide the Company’s current views, expectations, or forecasts of future events and performance, and include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project” or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by a forward-looking statement are those described in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the SEC on March 8, 2019 and in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC. In light of these risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and factors, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date stated, or if no date is stated, as of the date of this release. The Company is not under any obligation and does not intend to make publicly available any update or other revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances existing after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of future events even if experience or future events make it clear that any expected results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements will not be realized. Contact: Gary Bachman, 212-583-0225 or bachman@pzena.com . PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(in thousands) As of September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 35,685 $ 38,099 Restricted Cash 1,033 1,028 Due from Broker — 64 Advisory Fees Receivable 30,392 32,590 Investments 53,274 50,470 Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets 4,176 6,099 Right-of-use Assets 13,748 — Deferred Tax Asset 33,695 37,232 Property and Equipment, Net of Accumulated Depreciation of $4,495 and $3,724, respectively 5,696 5,394 TOTAL ASSETS $ 177,699 $ 170,976 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 31,935 $ 37,266 Due to Broker — 360 Liability to Selling and Converting Shareholders 32,389 32,389 Lease Liabilities 14,135 — Deferred Compensation Liability 3,590 1,845 Other Liabilities — 108 TOTAL LIABILITIES 82,049 71,968 Equity: Total Pzena Investment Management, Inc.'s Equity 28,752 33,002 Non-Controlling Interests 66,898 66,006 TOTAL EQUITY 95,650 99,008 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 177,699 $ 170,976 PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per-share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 REVENUE $ 37,065 $ 39,580 $ 112,318 $ 117,180 EXPENSES Compensation and Benefits Expense 16,012 16,122 49,220 47,520 General and Administrative Expense 3,905 3,322 12,186 9,856 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 19,917 19,444 61,406 57,376 Operating Income 17,148 20,136 50,912 59,804 Other Income 14 605 2,394 343 Income Before Taxes 17,162 20,741 53,306 60,147 Income Tax Expense 246 1,294 4,153 5,677 Consolidated Net Income 16,916 19,447 49,153 54,470 Less: Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests 13,438 15,185 39,209 43,213 Net Income Attributable to Pzena Investment Management, Inc. $ 3,478 $ 4,262 $ 9,944 $ 11,257 Earnings per Share - Basic and Diluted Attributable to Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Common Stockholders: Net Income for Basic Earnings per Share $ 3,478 $ 4,262 $ 9,944 $ 11,257 Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.19 $ 0.24 $ 0.55 $ 0.63 Basic Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 17,851,780 17,489,380 18,000,234 17,752,788 Net Income for Diluted Earnings per Share $ 13,768 $ 15,786 $ 39,793 $ 44,033 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.19 $ 0.22 $ 0.54 $ 0.61 Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 73,649,468 71,677,806 74,022,533 71,934,411 PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ed30984c-60d0-46ec-851c-9883c88e26fb



