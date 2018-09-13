UPDATE -- Pzena Investment Management Opposes Staples’s Acquisition of Essendant

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Essendant’s (NASDAQ: ESND) largest shareholder, Pzena Investment Management believes that the proposal from Staples to acquire Essendant at $12.80 a share does not constitute a superior offer to the proposed merger with SP Richards, a subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC), nor does the offer of $12.80 adequately value the company independent of the SP Richards transaction. For that reason, Pzena Investment Management does not intend to support the Staples proposal as it currently stands if and when it is presented to shareholders.



