Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pzena Investment Management, Inc.    PZN

PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. (PZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

UPDATE -- Pzena Investment Management Opposes Staples’s Acquisition of Essendant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 10:17pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Essendant’s (NASDAQ: ESND) largest shareholder, Pzena Investment Management believes that the proposal from Staples to acquire Essendant at $12.80 a share does not constitute a superior offer to the proposed merger with SP Richards, a subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC), nor does the offer of $12.80 adequately value the company independent of the SP Richards transaction. For that reason, Pzena Investment Management does not intend to support the Staples proposal as it currently stands if and when it is presented to shareholders.

About Pzena
Pzena Investment Management, LLC is a value-oriented investment management firm.  Founded in 1995, Pzena Investment Management has built a diverse, global client base.  More firm and stock information is posted at www.pzena.com.

Contact: Gary Bachman, 212-355-1600 or bachman@pzena.com.

pzena.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMEN
10:17pUPDATE -- Pzena Investment Management Opposes Staples’s Acquisition of ..
GL
09/12Pzena Investment Management Opposes Staples’s Acquisition of Essendant
GL
09/07PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
09/07Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Announces August 31, 2018 Assets Under Mana..
GL
08/24PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (f..
AQ
08/07PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
08/07Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Announces July 31, 2018 Assets Under Manage..
GL
08/06PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
08/02PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/23PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. : Class A to Host Earnings Call
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/10Pzena Investment Management reports August AUM 
07/23Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (PZN) CEO Rich Pzena on Q2 2018 Results - E.. 
07/23More on Pzena Investment Management Q2 results 
07/23Pzena declares $0.03 dividend 
07/23Pzena beats by $0.01, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 154 M
EBIT 2018 77,0 M
Net income 2018 14,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,00%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,78
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,36x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,19x
Capitalization 671 M
Chart PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Stanton Pzena Chairman, CEO & Co-Chief Investment Officer
John Paul Goetz Co-President & Director
William Louis Lipsey Co-President, Director & Head-Business Development
Gary J. Bachman Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Steven Matthew Galbraith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.-9.47%671
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP11.81%43 082
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP4.96%26 783
LEGAL & GENERAL-8.20%19 504
AMUNDI-10.35%14 849
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN21.53%13 549
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.