Q BioMed Inc. Discusses The Commercialization of Its FDA Approved Metastatic Bone Pain Drug with The Stock Day Podcast

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO) ("the Company"), a biotech acceleration and commercial stage company focused on licensing and acquiring undervalued biomedical assets in the healthcare sector. CEO of the Company, Denis Corin, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's latest projects and developments. Corin noted that the around last time he appeared on the Stock Day Podcast, the Company had received FDA approval for the use of Strontium-89 Chloride to treat bone pain in cancer patients. "Since then, we've launched into our full scale manufacturing and distribution agreements," said Corin, adding that the Company has also appointed Krisitin Keller as their Chief Commercial Officer to help oversee the commercialization of this product.

"We also added a Global Head of Regulatory Affairs, Geoff Fatzinger," shared Corin. "He will be helping us with all of the regulatory reporting and requirements to get the product not only approved for sale in Europe and the rest of the world, but getting us the access into some of those countries to allow us to distribute to patients or physicians that want to order the product on a global basis as quickly as possible," said Corin.

"The most gratifying is the fact that we shipped doses in February, we got reports back from our first patient treated, and thankfully he is doing really well," shared Corin. "We're really thrilled to be at this point."

Jolly then asked if COVID-19 has affected the Company in a negative or positive way. "Of course it's a challenging economic environment for everyone to be in. As far as our drug production and supply chain, we haven't seen any real material effects," shared Corin, adding that the Company has had to overcome minor hurdles in regards to getting products and raw materials from manufacturing.

"In some ways, I think the COVID-19 pandemic and the response may in fact benefit us," said Corin. He then explained that hospitals and health systems around the world are looking for ways to reduce the number of visits that patients make to the hospitals. For a patient suffering from chronic and debilitating pain associated with metastatic cancer, Strontium-89 could make it possible to reduce patient visits. "If a patient is successfully administered this drug, typically they don't need treatment or hospitalization for pain for three to six months," explained Corin. "Those types of things are being considered by various health authorities, and we think that could be a net positive for us in terms of demand for the product and helping us get the message out," he added.

The conversation then turned to the Company's potential over the next two quarters. "I think as we start to roll the drug out and generate revenue, that is obviously a major milestone for a small company like ours," said Corin. He then shared that the Company has been working on potential therapeutics for COVID-19 with their technology partner, Mannin Research. "We put out some news today about the acceleration of two potential therapeutics treatments," said Corin. "I do want to stress that these are not vaccines, these are actually treatments."

To close the interview, Corin expressed his excitement for the Company's growth and revenue potential as they enter the commercialization phase for their injectable Strontium-89 Chloride treatment. "That's a massive catalyst for us, and I think our shareholders will see great value from that moving forward," said Corin, noting that the Company also offers a valuable pipeline of additional products in their portfolio.

To hear Denis Corin's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7566833-q-biomed-inc-discusses-the-commercialization-of-its-fda-approved-metastatic-bone-pain-drug-with

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Q BioMed Inc.

Q BioMed Inc. is a biotech acceleration and commercial stage company focused on licensing and acquiring undervalued biomedical assets in the healthcare sector. Q BioMed is dedicated to providing these target assets the strategic resources, developmental support, and expansion capital needed to ensure they meet their developmental potential, enabling them to provide products to patients in need‏.

Please visit http://www.QBioMed.com and sign up for regular updates.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under, and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Q BioMed Media Contact

Denis Corin

CEO

Investor Relations:

Keith Pinder

+1(404) 995-6671

ir@qbiomed.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

602-441-3474

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54924