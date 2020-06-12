Q BioMed : QBioMed to Support and Exhibit at Living Beyond Breast Cancer 2020 Virtual Conference on June 13-14, 2020

NEW YORK, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q BioMed (OTC: QBIO) is proud to be a Supporter of the Living Beyond Breast Cancer ( LBBC ) 2020 Virtual Conference on Metastatic Breast Cancer taking place June 13 and 14, 2020. Over 1,100 patients will be participating in this virtual conference, which has been providing people living with metastatic breast cancer and their families a safe, collaborative space to gather information and discover practical resources they need to make decisions for their physical and emotional health for almost 15 years.

Sessions will cover the latest medical updates specific to cancer subtype, managing symptoms and side effects, caregiving, resiliency, managing the financial impact of cancer and more. The virtual conference is free. Please visit the conference website to participate https://metsconf.lbbc.org ; The Conference tag is #lbbcmetsconf.

"Q BioMed is proud to be a Supporter of this important conference and to provide metastatic breast cancer patients who are living with painful bone metastases information about Strontium89, our recently launched non-opioid drug for the treatment of pain from metastatic cancer in the bone," stated Q BioMed CEO Denis Corin.

As cancer treatment and survival rates improve, bone mets are likely to become more common.[1]Unfortunately, up to 45% of patients with cancer-induced bone pain report poor pain control, and breast cancer is one of the two cancers most likely to metastasize to bone and cause pain.[2]

Studies have shown that breast cancer patients with painful bone mets can respond well to treatment with Strontium89. In the Strontium89 pivotal trial, as many as 79% of patients experienced pain relief with Strontium89, and twice as many patients treated with Strontium89 had no pain for 3 months compared with placebo. New pain sites were less frequent in patients treated with Strontium89[3],[4]. Strontium89 is administered once every 3 months via injection, and patients can be re-treated if needed. Please see Important Safety Information below and learn more at www.Strontium89.com .

INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION:

INDICATION

Strontium89 (strontium chloride Sr-89 Injection, USP) is used for the relief of bone pain in patients with bone metastases. You should only use Strontium89 if you have been diagnosed with metastatic bone cancer.

Important Safety Information:

Strontium89 may affect bone marrow and may cause white blood cell and platelet counts to be lower than normal. To monitor these effects, your doctor will perform regular blood tests before and after your injection, usually at least every other week until your levels have recovered. This may take up to 6 months. Your doctor will decide if it is safe for you to get a repeat injection, 90 days later, if needed. If you already have seriously decreased bone marrow function, your doctor may decide that you should not receive Strontium89.

Tell your doctor if you are pregnant or planning to become pregnant. Strontium89 may cause harm to your unborn baby and should not be used if you are pregnant or planning to become pregnant. You should not nurse your baby while using Strontium89.

You should not use Strontium89 if you do not have cancer in your bone.

You should not use Strontium89 if you are younger than 18 years old.

You may feel flushed (your skin may get red and warm) right after your injection.

Side effects in clinical studies:

- One patient died from a blood infection caused by a severely low white blood cell count.

- A small number of patients reported a mild and brief increase in bone pain within 36 to 72 hours after injection that was controlled with oral pain medication.

- One patient had chills and fever 12 hours after injection but recovered.

These are not all of the side effects of Strontium89. If you have any questions or concerns about side effects, you should contact your doctor.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.FDA.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please see full Prescribing Information .

About Q BioMed Inc.

Q BioMed Inc is a biotech acceleration and commercial stage company. Q BioMed is focused on licensing and acquiring undervalued biomedical assets in the healthcare sector. Q BioMed is dedicated to providing these target assets the strategic resources, developmental support, and expansion capital needed to ensure they meet their developmental potential, enabling them to provide products to patients in need‏.

Please visit http://www.QBioMed.com and sign up for regular updates.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under, and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

