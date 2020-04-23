Clarification: 1. Acquisition Of Covid-19 Diagnostic Test Kits And Related Business 2. Jv Agreement

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

(Company Registration Number 200800507R)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

ACQUISITION OF COVID-19 DIAGNOSTIC TEST KITS AND RELATED BUSINESS FROM ACUMEN RESEARCH LABORATORIES PTE. LTD. ENTRY INTO A JOINT VENTURE THROUGH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY, ACUMEN DIAGNOSTICS PTE. LTD.

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited ("Q & M" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiary, the "Group") refers to the announcement ("Previous Announcement") made on 23 April 2020 in relation to the Proposed Transactions (as defined in the Previous Announcement), and wishes to clarify the Previous Announcement to the extent set out in this announcement.

Information on Acumen Holdings set out in paragraph 3 of the Previous Announcement should read as follows:

Acumen Holdings

Acumen Holdings is a private company limited by shares incorporated in Singapore on 6 February 2018. The principal activity of Acumen Holdings is that of an investment holding company. As at the date of this announcement, the directors of Acumen Holdings are Pong Chen Yih (Feng Zengyu) and Tan Lee Meng and the top 3shareholders of Acumen Holdings are Tan Lee Meng (approximately 37.0795.1%), HC Surgical Specialists Limited (approximately 6.12%) and Shinex Capital Pte. Ltd. (approximately 6.12%). The balance approximately 50.68% shareholding in Acumen Holdings are held by 23 shareholders.and Novus Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (4.9%).

By Order of the Board

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited

Vitters Sim

Chief Financial Officer 23 April 2020

