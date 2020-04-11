Log in
Q & M Dental Singapore : (1) Postponement Of Agm; And (2) Update On Proposed Fy2019 SPECial And Final Dividends

04/11/2020 | 06:48am EDT

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

(Company Registration Number 200800507R)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

__________________________________________________________________________

  1. POSTPONEMENT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
  2. UPDATE ON PROPOSED FY2019 SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF S$0.02 PER SHARE AND PROPOSED FY2019 FINAL DIVIDEND OF S$0.0042 PER SHARE AND NOTICE OF RECORD DATE

__________________________________________________________________________

  1. POSTPONEMENT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
  1. The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited ("Q & M" or the "Company") refers to its announcement dated 9 April 2020 in relation to the extension of time to hold the AGM of the Company ("Previous Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings ascribed to them in the Previous Announcement.
  2. As stated in the Previous Announcement, the Company intended to schedule its AGM on 6 May 2020. However in light of the escalating COVID-19 crisis and the various laws and regulations recently implemented by the Singapore Government, including the additional round of heightened safe distancing measures from 7 April 2020 to 4 May 2020 as announced on 3 April 2020, and the passing of the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 and the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020 on 7 April 2020, the Board considers it prudent to postpone the AGM and monitor the situation further before fixing the date of the AGM. Accordingly,
    Shareholders are advised that the AGM will not be held on 6 May 2020, as disclosed in the Previous Announcement.
  3. The Company will be utilising the full period of the Extension and anticipates the following updated indicative timeline for the holding of its FY2019 AGM:

Event

Indicative Date

Expected date of despatch of the FY2019

:

On or before 15

April 2020

annual report and notice of AGM

Expected date of AGM

:

On or before 29

June 2020

Shareholders should note that the above timetable is indicative only and may be subject to further changes taking into consideration the evolving COVID-19 situation and further regulations, directives, measures or guidelines that may be issued by the Singapore Government and regulatory agencies from time to time.

4. The Board confirms that the Extension is and will not be in contravention of any laws and regulations governing the Company and its constitution.

1

  1. The Company will issue its annual report (excluding the notice of AGM and proxy form) for FY2019 to the Shareholders and to the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited via upload onto SGXNet and the Company's website at http://qandm- dental.listedcompany.com/annual_report.htmlon or before 15 April 2020, and subsequently provide the requisite notice of AGM and proxy form for FY2019 at least fourteen (14) days before the date of the AGM for FY2019.
  2. The Company will continue to monitor the situation and make such further announcement(s) as and when there are any material developments.
  1. UPDATE ON PROPOSED SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF S$0.02 PER SHARE AND PROPOSED FY2019 FINAL DIVIDEND OF S$0.0042 PER SHARE AND NOTICE OF RECORD DATE
  1. The Board had on 27 February 2020 recommended a special tax-exempt(one-tier) dividend of S$0.02 per share ("Special Dividend") and a final tax-exempt(one-tier) dividend of S$0.0042 per share ("Final Dividend") in respect of FY2019, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the AGM (originally scheduled for 26 April 2020). As the AGM will be postponed, the Record Date and dividend payment date for the Special Dividend and Final Dividend as announced on 27 February 2020 are to be disregarded.
  2. Whilst the AGM has to be rescheduled, in light of the exceptional circumstances currently prevailing, i.e. the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Board is considering the possibility of paying an interim tax-exempt(one-tier) dividend of S$0.0242 per share ("Interim Dividend") in respect of FY2019, in place of the Special Dividend and the Final Dividend. The Interim Dividend does not require Shareholders' approval under the Company's constitution. The Company will make further announcement(s) on this matter in due course.

By Order of the Board

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited

Vitters Sim

Chief Financial Officer 11 April 2020

__________________________________________________________________________

For more information, please contact:

Chief Financial Officer

Vitters Sim

Tel: 6705 9888

Email: vitters@qnm.sg

2

Disclaimer

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited published this content on 11 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2020 10:47:18 UTC
