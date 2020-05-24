Q & M Dental Singapore : Annual General Meeting

Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED
Security
Q & M DENTAL GROUP (S) LIMITED - SG2E73981531 - QC7
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Annual General Meeting
Date &Time of Broadcast
24-May-2020 20:29:01
Status
New
Announcement Reference
SG200524MEETCYVI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Vitters Sim
Designation
Chief Financial Officer
Financial Year End 31/12/2019
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Please refer to attachments.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time
16/06/2020 17:30:00
Response Deadline Date
14/06/2020 17:30:00
Event Venue(s)
Place
Venue(s)
Venue details
Meeting
Meeting will be convened and held by
Venue
way of electronic means.
Attachments
QnM_AR2019_AGM_Notice.pdf
QnM_AR2019_Proxy_Form.pdf
QnM_Letter_to_Shareholders.pdf
QnM_Share_Buyback_Circular.pdf