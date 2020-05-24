Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited    QC7   SG2E73981531

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

(QC7)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Q & M Dental Singapore : Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/24/2020 | 08:43am EDT

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING::VOLUNTARY

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

Security

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (S) LIMITED - SG2E73981531 - QC7

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Annual General Meeting

Date &Time of Broadcast

24-May-2020 20:29:01

Status

New

Announcement Reference

SG200524MEETCYVI

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Vitters Sim

Designation

Chief Financial Officer

Financial Year End 31/12/2019

Event Narrative

Narrative Type

Narrative Text

Additional Text

Please refer to attachments.

Event Dates

Meeting Date and Time

16/06/2020 17:30:00

Response Deadline Date

14/06/2020 17:30:00

Event Venue(s)

Place

Venue(s)

Venue details

Meeting

Meeting will be convened and held by

Venue

way of electronic means.

Attachments

QnM_AR2019_AGM_Notice.pdf

QnM_AR2019_Proxy_Form.pdf

QnM_Letter_to_Shareholders.pdf

QnM_Share_Buyback_Circular.pdf

Total size =316K MB

Disclaimer

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited published this content on 24 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2020 12:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAP
08:43aQ & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : Annual General Meeting
PU
04/23CLARIFICATION : 1. Acquisition Of Covid-19 Diagnostic Test Kits And Related Busi..
PU
04/23Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : & M Invests $3m For Joint Venture To Produce Covid-19 T..
PU
04/22Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : 1. Acquisition Of Covid-19 Diagnostic Test Kits And Rel..
PU
04/14Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution
PU
04/14Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : Update On Proposed Fy 2019 SPECial And Final Dividends
PU
04/14Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : Incorporation Of Subsidiary In Singapore
PU
04/11Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution
PU
04/11Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : (1) Postponement Of Agm; And (2) Update On Proposed Fy2..
PU
04/09Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : Extension Of Time To Hold The Annual General Meeting Of..
PU
More news
Chart Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,51 SGD
Last Close Price 0,45 SGD
Spread / Highest target 14,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Chin Siau Ng Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Narayanan Sreenivasan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ee Peng Ang Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Yu Xiong Sim Chief Financial Officer
Weng Sui Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED-6.25%249
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-14.75%82 778
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-27.82%36 021
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA13.58%23 884
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS0.59%16 540
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS5.81%15 089
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group