Q & M Dental Singapore : Cessation Of Business Development Director Of Q & M Dental Group (singapore) Limited

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED
Cessation Of Business Development Director Of Q & M Dental Group (singapore) Limited

01/01/2019

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED (Company Registration Number 200800507R) (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

RESIGNATION OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR

  • 1. Resignation of Business Development Director

  • 1.1 The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce the resignation of Mr San Yi Leong, as the Business Development Director of the Company with effect from 31 December 2018.

  • 1.2 The Board would like to express their appreciation to Mr San Yi Leong for his service and contribution during his term with the Company.

By Order of the Board

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited

Vitters Sim

Chief Financial Officer 1 January 2019

For more information, please contact:

Legal Counsel

Teh Yun Siew (Yun) Tel: 6705 9888 Email: yun@qnm.sg.

Chief Financial Officer

Vitters Sim Tel: 6705 9888 Email: vitters@qnm.sg.

Disclaimer

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited published this content on 01 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2019 10:13:02 UTC
