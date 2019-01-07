Log in
Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED (QMDT)
News 
News

Q & M Dental Singapore : Disclosure Of Changes In Interest Of Director And Chief Executive Officer - Dr Ng Chin Siau

01/07/2019 | 06:29am EST

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer::Disclosure of Changes in Interest of Director and Chief Executive Officer - Dr Ng Chin Siau

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

Securities

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (S) LIMITED - SG2E73981531 - QC7

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Date & Time of Broadcast

St a t us

Announcement Sub Title

Announcement Reference

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Designation

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

QnM_20190107_Form1_NCS.pdf

if you are unable to view the above file, please click the link below.

_QnM_20190107_Form1_NCS.pdf

Total size =139K

Disclaimer

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 11:28:02 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 121 M
EBIT 2018 16,7 M
Net income 2018 16,0 M
Debt 2018 48,7 M
Yield 2018 2,02%
P/E ratio 2018 23,02
P/E ratio 2019 22,00
EV / Sales 2018 3,70x
EV / Sales 2019 3,51x
Capitalization 398 M
Chart Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,49  SGD
Spread / Average Target -0,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chin Siau Ng Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Narayanan Sreenivasan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ee Peng Ang Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Yu Xiong Sim Chief Financial Officer
Weng Sui Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED0.00%293
FRESENIUS4.81%28 152
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%12 249
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%11 540
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%8 921
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-0.71%8 243
