Q & M Dental Singapore : Disclosure Of Changes In Interest Of Director And Chief Executive Officer - Dr Ng Chin Siau

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer::Disclosure of Changes in Interest of Director and Chief Executive Officer - Dr Ng Chin Siau
Issuer/ Manager
Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED
Securities
Q & M DENTAL GROUP (S) LIMITED - SG2E73981531 - QC7
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief
Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast
24-May-2019 18:09:38
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Disclosure of Changes in Interest of Director and Chief
Executive Officer - Dr Ng Chin Siau
Announcement Reference
SG190524OTHRSBWQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Vitters Sim
Designation
Chief Financial Officer
Description (Please provide a
Please refer to attachment.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice
Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial
shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed
24/05/2019
Issuer
Attachments
QnM_20190524_Form1_NCS.pdf
if you are unable to view the above file, please click the link
_QnM_20190524_Form1_NCS.pdf
