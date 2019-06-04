Log in
Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

(QMDT)
Q & M Dental Singapore : Disclosure Of Changes In Interest Of Director And Chief Executive Officer - Dr Ng Chin Siau

06/04/2019

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer::Disclosure of Changes in Interest of Director and Chief Executive Officer - Dr Ng Chin Siau

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

Securities

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (S) LIMITED - SG2E73981531 - QC7

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief

Executive Officer

Date & Time of Broadcast

04- Jun-2019 19:05:51

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Disclosure of Changes in Interest of Director and Chief

Executive Officer - Dr Ng Chin Siau

Announcement Reference

SG190604OTHRMPO3

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Vitters Sim

Designation

Chief Financial Officer

Description (Please provide a

detailed description of the event

Please refer to attachment.

in the box below - Refer to the

Online help for the format)

Additional Details

Person(s) giving notice

Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial

shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)

Date of receipt of notice by Listed

04/06/2019

Issuer

Attachments

QnM_20190604_Form1_NCS.pdf

if you are unable to view the above file, please click the link

below.

_QnM_20190604_Form1_NCS.pdf

Total size =139K

Disclaimer

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 11:49:08 UTC
07:50aQ & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : Disclosure Of Changes In Interest Of Director And Chief..
PU
05/29Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : Clarification In Relation To Theonlinecitizen Articles
PU
05/29Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : Disclosure Of Changes In Interest Of Director And Chief..
PU
05/27Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : Disclosure Of Changes In Interest Of Director And Chief..
PU
05/24Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : Disclosure Of Changes In Interest Of Director And Chief..
PU
04/29Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : Disclosure Of Changes In Interest Of Director And Chief..
PU
04/26Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : Disclosure Of Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareh..
PU
04/26Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : Disclosure Of Changes In Interest Of Director/chief Exe..
PU
04/25Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : Annual General Meeting
PU
04/24Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : Disclosure Of Changes In Interest Of Director And Chief..
PU
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 130 M
EBIT 2019 14,6 M
Net income 2019 16,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,12%
P/E ratio 2019 24,76
P/E ratio 2020 22,61
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,23x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,07x
Capitalization 419 M
Technical analysis trends Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,49  SGD
Spread / Average Target -5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chin Siau Ng Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Narayanan Sreenivasan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ee Peng Ang Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Yu Xiong Sim Chief Financial Officer
Weng Sui Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED4.00%306
FRESENIUS8.33%28 748
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%12 927
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%12 741
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%11 573
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED21.36%9 884
