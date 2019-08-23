Log in
Q & M Dental Singapore : Disclosure Of Changes In Interest Of Director And Chief Executive Officer - Dr Ng Chin Siau

08/23/2019 | 06:33am EDT

DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER::DISCLOSURE OF CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER - DR NG CHIN SIAU

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

Securities

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (S) LIMITED - SG2E73981531 - QC7

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer

Date &Time of Broadcast

23-Aug-2019 17:46:55

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Disclosure of Changes in Interest of Director and Chief Executive Officer - Dr Ng Chin Siau

Announcement Reference

SG190823OTHRTT9U

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Vitters Sim

Designation

Chief Financial Officer

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Please refer to attachment.

Additional Details

Person(s) giving notice

Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)

Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer

23/08/2019

Attachments

QnM_20190822_Form1_NCS.pdf

if you are unable to view the above file, please click the link below.

_QnM_20190822_Form1_NCS.pdf

Total size =139K MB

Disclaimer

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 10:32:03 UTC
