Q & M Dental Singapore : Disclosure Of Changes In Interest Of Director And Chief Executive Officer - Dr Ng Chin Siau

DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER::DISCLOSURE OF CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER - DR NG CHIN SIAU

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

Securities

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (S) LIMITED - SG2E73981531 - QC7

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer

Date &Time of Broadcast

19-Mar-2020 18:11:08

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Disclosure of Changes in Interest of Director and Chief Executive Officer - Dr Ng Chin Siau

Announcement Reference

SG200319OTHRIR5S

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Vitters Sim

Designation

Chief Financial Officer

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Please refer to attachment.

Additional Details

Person(s) giving notice

Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)

Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer

19/03/2020

Attachments

QnM_20200319_Form1_NCS.pdf

if you are unable to view the above file, please click the link below.

_QnM_20200319_Form1_NCS.pdf