Q & M Dental Singapore : Disclosure Of Changes In Interest Of Director - Narayanan Sreenivasan @ N Sreenivasan

03/17/2020 | 07:25am EDT

DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER::DISCLOSURE OF CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR - NARAYANAN SREENIVASAN @ N SREENIVASAN

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

Securities

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (S) LIMITED - SG2E73981531 - QC7

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer

Date &Time of Broadcast

17-Mar-2020 18:56:47

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Disclosure of Changes in Interest of Director - Narayanan Sreenivasan @ N Sreenivasan

Announcement Reference

SG200317OTHR81GZ

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Vitters Sim

Designation

Chief Financial Officer

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Please refer to attachment.

Additional Details

Person(s) giving notice

Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)

Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer

17/03/2020

Attachments

QnM_20200317_Form1_Sreeni.pdf

if you are unable to view the above file, please click the link below.

_QnM_20200317_Form1_Sreeni.pdf

Total size =150K MB

Disclaimer

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 11:22:19 UTC
