Q & M Dental Singapore : Disclosure Of Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder - Quan Min Holdings Pte. Ltd.

DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER(S)/ UNITHOLDER(S)::DISCLOSURE OF CHANGES IN INTEREST OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER - QUAN MIN HOLDINGS PTE. LTD.

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (S) LIMITED - SG2E73981531 - QC7

No

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)

22-Aug-2019 17:41:55

New

Disclosure of Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder - Quan Min Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SG190822OTHRZFS4

Vitters Sim

Chief Financial Officer

Please refer to attachment.

Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)

22/08/2019

QnM_20190821_Form3_QuanMin.pdf

_QnM_20190821_Form3_QuanMin.pdf