Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

(QMDT)
Q & M Dental Singapore : Incorporation Of Subsidiaries In Singapore And Malaysia

11/05/2019 | 05:30am EST

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

(Company Registration Number 200800507R)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

__________________________________________________________________________

INCORPORATION OF SUBSIDIARIES IN SINGAPORE AND MALAYSIA

__________________________________________________________________________

1. INCORPORATION OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARIES

The Board of Director (the "Board") of Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that the Company had incorporated the following wholly-owned subsidiaries in Singapore and Malaysia:-

Name of Subsidiary

: Q & M Dental Centre (River Valley) Pte. Ltd.

Issued and Paid-up Capital

: SGD 100,000 comprising of 100,000 shares

Principal Activities

:

Dental Services

Name of Subsidiary

: Q & M Dental Surgery (Woodlands) Pte. Ltd.

Issued and Paid-up Capital

: SGD 100,000 comprising of 100,000 shares

Principal Activities

:

Dental Services

Name of Subsidiary

: Bright Smile Dental Surgery (Buangkok MRT) Pte.

Ltd.

Issued and Paid-up Capital

: SGD 100,000 comprising of 100,000 shares

Principal Activities

:

Dental Services

Name of Subsidiary

: Q & M Medical Clinic (Buangkok MRT) Pte. Ltd.

Issued and Paid-up Capital

: SGD 100,000 comprising of 100,000 shares

Principal Activities

: Clinics and other general medical services

(western) and specialised medical services

(including day surgical centres)

Name of Subsidiary

: Q & M Dental Surgery (Tanjong Katong) Pte. Ltd.

Issued and Paid-up Capital

: SGD 100,000 comprising of 100,000 shares

Principal Activities

:

Dental Services

Name of Subsidiary

: Q & M Dental Surgery (Kovan) Pte. Ltd.

Issued and Paid-up Capital

: SGD 100,000 comprising of 100,000 shares

Principal Activities

:

Dental Services

Name of Subsidiary

: Q & M Dental Surgery (Clementi West) Pte. Ltd.

Issued and Paid-up Capital

: SGD 100,000 comprising of 100,000 shares

Principal Activities

:

Dental Services

1

Name of Subsidiary

: Q & M Dental (Southern) Sdn. Bhd.

Principal Activities

: Provision of dental and related services, sale of

dental and related products, provision of dental

laboratory services.

Name of Subsidiary

: Q & M Dental Surgery (Taman Merdeka) Sdn.

Bhd.

Principal Activities

: Provision of dental and related services, sale of

dental and related products, provision of dental

laboratory services.

The incorporation of the aforesaid subsidiaries are funded through internal resources and is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets and earnings per share of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

2. INTERESTS OF DIRECTORS AND SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS

None of the directors and substantial shareholders of the Company have any interest, direct or indirect, in the aforesaid incorporations, other than through each of their respective shareholding interests, direct and/or indirect (if any), in the Company.

By Order of the Board

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited

Vitters Sim

Chief Financial Officer

5 November 2019

__________________________________________________________________________

For more information, please contact:

Chief Financial Officer

Vitters Sim

Tel: 6705 9888

Email: vitters@qnm.sg

2

Disclaimer

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 10:29:07 UTC
