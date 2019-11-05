Q & M Dental Singapore : Incorporation Of Subsidiaries In Singapore And Malaysia

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED
(Company Registration Number 200800507R)
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
__________________________________________________________________________
INCORPORATION OF SUBSIDIARIES IN SINGAPORE AND MALAYSIA
__________________________________________________________________________
1. INCORPORATION OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARIES
The Board of Director (the "Board") of Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that the Company had incorporated the following wholly-owned subsidiaries in Singapore and Malaysia:-
|
Name of Subsidiary
|
: Q & M Dental Centre (River Valley) Pte. Ltd.
|
Issued and Paid-up Capital
|
: SGD 100,000 comprising of 100,000 shares
|
Principal Activities
|
:
|
Dental Services
|
Name of Subsidiary
|
: Q & M Dental Surgery (Woodlands) Pte. Ltd.
|
Issued and Paid-up Capital
|
: SGD 100,000 comprising of 100,000 shares
|
Principal Activities
|
:
|
Dental Services
|
Name of Subsidiary
|
: Bright Smile Dental Surgery (Buangkok MRT) Pte.
|
|
|
Ltd.
|
Issued and Paid-up Capital
|
: SGD 100,000 comprising of 100,000 shares
|
Principal Activities
|
:
|
Dental Services
|
Name of Subsidiary
|
: Q & M Medical Clinic (Buangkok MRT) Pte. Ltd.
|
Issued and Paid-up Capital
|
: SGD 100,000 comprising of 100,000 shares
|
Principal Activities
|
: Clinics and other general medical services
|
|
|
(western) and specialised medical services
|
|
|
(including day surgical centres)
|
Name of Subsidiary
|
: Q & M Dental Surgery (Tanjong Katong) Pte. Ltd.
|
Issued and Paid-up Capital
|
: SGD 100,000 comprising of 100,000 shares
|
Principal Activities
|
:
|
Dental Services
|
Name of Subsidiary
|
: Q & M Dental Surgery (Kovan) Pte. Ltd.
|
Issued and Paid-up Capital
|
: SGD 100,000 comprising of 100,000 shares
|
Principal Activities
|
:
|
Dental Services
|
Name of Subsidiary
|
: Q & M Dental Surgery (Clementi West) Pte. Ltd.
|
Issued and Paid-up Capital
|
: SGD 100,000 comprising of 100,000 shares
|
Principal Activities
|
:
|
Dental Services
1
|
Name of Subsidiary
|
: Q & M Dental (Southern) Sdn. Bhd.
|
Principal Activities
|
: Provision of dental and related services, sale of
|
|
dental and related products, provision of dental
|
|
laboratory services.
|
Name of Subsidiary
|
: Q & M Dental Surgery (Taman Merdeka) Sdn.
|
|
Bhd.
|
Principal Activities
|
: Provision of dental and related services, sale of
|
|
dental and related products, provision of dental
|
|
laboratory services.
The incorporation of the aforesaid subsidiaries are funded through internal resources and is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets and earnings per share of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.
2. INTERESTS OF DIRECTORS AND SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS
None of the directors and substantial shareholders of the Company have any interest, direct or indirect, in the aforesaid incorporations, other than through each of their respective shareholding interests, direct and/or indirect (if any), in the Company.
By Order of the Board
Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited
Vitters Sim
Chief Financial Officer
5 November 2019
__________________________________________________________________________
For more information, please contact:
Chief Financial Officer
Vitters Sim
Tel: 6705 9888
Email: vitters@qnm.sg
2
