Q & M Dental Singapore : Incorporation Of Subsidiaries In Singapore And Malaysia

The Board of Director (the "Board") of Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that the Company had incorporated the following wholly-owned subsidiaries in Singapore and Malaysia:-

INCORPORATION OF SUBSIDIARIES IN SINGAPORE AND MALAYSIA

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Name of Subsidiary : Q & M Dental (Southern) Sdn. Bhd. Principal Activities : Provision of dental and related services, sale of dental and related products, provision of dental laboratory services. Name of Subsidiary : Q & M Dental Surgery (Taman Merdeka) Sdn. Bhd. Principal Activities : Provision of dental and related services, sale of dental and related products, provision of dental laboratory services.

The incorporation of the aforesaid subsidiaries are funded through internal resources and is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets and earnings per share of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

2. INTERESTS OF DIRECTORS AND SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS

None of the directors and substantial shareholders of the Company have any interest, direct or indirect, in the aforesaid incorporations, other than through each of their respective shareholding interests, direct and/or indirect (if any), in the Company.

