Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

(QMDT)
Q & M Dental Singapore : Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution

08/14/2019 | 06:12am EDT

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

(Company Registration Number 200800507R)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

NOTICE OF BOOKS CLOSURE AND DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will be closed on 30 August 2019 on which day no share transfer will be effected.

Duly completed and stamped transfers received by the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Barbinder Share Registration Services (a division of Tricor Singapore Pte. Ltd.), 80 Robinson Road, #11-02 Singapore 068898, up to 5.00 p.m. on 29 August 2019 will be registered to determine members' entitlements to the interim dividend. Members (being depositors) whose securities account with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with ordinary shares in the capital of the Company as at

5.00 p.m. on 29 August 2019 will be entitled to the payment of the interim dividend. The interim dividend will be paid on 13 September 2019.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Dr Ng Chin Siau

Group Chief Executive Officer

14 August 2019

For more information please contact:

Chief Financial Officer

Vitters Sim Tel: 6705 9888 Email: Vitters@qnm.com.sg.

Disclaimer

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 10:11:04 UTC
