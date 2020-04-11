Q & M Dental Singapore : Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution

WD::CASH DIVIDEND/
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED
Security
Q & M DENTAL GROUP (S) LIMITED - SG2E73981531 - QC7
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date &Time of Broadcast
11-Apr-2020 18:23:23
Status
Withdraw
Corporate Action Reference
SG200227DVCAINVZ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Vitters Sim
Designation
Chief Financial Officer
Dividend/ Distribution Number
Applicable
Value
22
Dividend/ Distribution Type
Final
Financial Year End
31/12/2019
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
SGD 0.0042
Event Dates
Record Date and Time
11/05/2020 17:00:00
Ex Date
08/05/2020
Dividend Details
Payment Type
Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.0042
Net Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.0042
Pay Date
26/05/2020
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Reason(s) for Withdrawal
Reason(s) for Withdrawal
As the AGM will be deferred, record and dividend payment dates for the Special and Final Dividends announced on 27/02/2020 are to be disregarded. The Board is considering the possibility of paying interim dividend in place thereof. Further announcement(s) will be made on this matter in due course.
Attachments
QnM_20200227_Book%20Closure_Final%20Divided.
Total size =76K MB
27/02/2020 18:06:08
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
