Q & M Dental Singapore : Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

Security

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (S) LIMITED - SG2E73981531 - QC7

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution

Date &Time of Broadcast

11-Apr-2020 18:23:23

Status

Withdraw

Corporate Action Reference

SG200227DVCAINVZ

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Vitters Sim

Designation

Chief Financial Officer

Dividend/ Distribution Number

Applicable

Value

22

Dividend/ Distribution Type

Final

Financial Year End

31/12/2019

Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)

SGD 0.0042

Event Dates

Record Date and Time

11/05/2020 17:00:00

Ex Date

08/05/2020

Dividend Details

Payment Type

Tax Exempted (1-tier)

Gross Rate (Per Share)

SGD 0.0042

Net Rate (Per Share)

SGD 0.0042

Pay Date

26/05/2020

Gross Rate Status

Actual Rate

Reason(s) for Withdrawal

Reason(s) for Withdrawal

As the AGM will be deferred, record and dividend payment dates for the Special and Final Dividends announced on 27/02/2020 are to be disregarded. The Board is considering the possibility of paying interim dividend in place thereof. Further announcement(s) will be made on this matter in due course.

Attachments

QnM_20200227_Book%20Closure_Final%20Divided.

Total size =76K MB

