Q & M Dental Singapore : Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution

Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED
Security
Q & M DENTAL GROUP (S) LIMITED - SG2E73981531 - QC7
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date &Time of Broadcast
15-Apr-2020 08:23:05
Status
New
Corporate Action Reference
SG200415DVCAIJ6Y
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Vitters Sim
Designation
Chief Financial Officer
Dividend/ Distribution Number
Applicable
Value
24
Dividend/ Distribution Type
Interim
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
SGD 0.0242
Event Narrative
Narrative
Narrative Text
Type
Additional
Financial Year End: 31 December
2019
Event Dates
Record Date and Time
27/04/2020 17:00:00
Ex Date
24/04/2020
Dividend Details
Payment Type
Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.0242
Net Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.0242
Pay Date
13/05/2020
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Attachments
QnM_20200414_Interim_Dividend_FYE_31122019.p
QnM_Update%20on_dividend_announcement.pdf
