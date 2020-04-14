Log in
Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

(QC7)
Q & M Dental Singapore : Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution

04/14/2020 | 08:43pm EDT

CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION::MANDATORY

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

Security

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (S) LIMITED - SG2E73981531 - QC7

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution

Date &Time of Broadcast

15-Apr-2020 08:23:05

Status

New

Corporate Action Reference

SG200415DVCAIJ6Y

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Vitters Sim

Designation

Chief Financial Officer

Dividend/ Distribution Number

Applicable

Value

24

Dividend/ Distribution Type

Interim

Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)

SGD 0.0242

Event Narrative

Narrative

Narrative Text

Type

Additional

Financial Year End: 31 December

Text

2019

Event Dates

Record Date and Time

27/04/2020 17:00:00

Ex Date

24/04/2020

Dividend Details

Payment Type

Tax Exempted (1-tier)

Gross Rate (Per Share)

SGD 0.0242

Net Rate (Per Share)

SGD 0.0242

Pay Date

13/05/2020

Gross Rate Status

Actual Rate

Attachments

QnM_20200414_Interim_Dividend_FYE_31122019.p

QnM_Update%20on_dividend_announcement.pdf

Total size =133K MB

Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Disclaimer

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 00:42:04 UTC
