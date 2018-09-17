Q & M Dental Singapore : Proposed Delisting Of Aidite (qinhuangdao) Technology Co. Ltd

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

(Company Registration Number 200800507R)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

PROPOSED DELISTING OF AIDITE (QINHUANGDAO) TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD FROM

NATIONAL EQUITIES EXCHANGE AND QUOTATIONS

1. The Board of Directors of Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited (the "Company") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") that the Company's associated company, Aidite (Qinhuangdao) Technology Co. Ltd (the "Aidite") had on 14 September 2018 announced that in order to explore certain strategic business development opportunities, Aidite is proposing to make an application to delist its shares (the "Proposed Delisting") from the National Equities Exchange and Quotations of the People's Republic of China (the "New Third Board").

2. The Proposed Delisting is subject to, amongst others, the approval of the shareholders of Aidite and approval of the New Third Board. Aidite is proposing to table the Proposed Delisting for the consideration of its shareholders in its second extraordinary general meeting to be convened. Aidite's announcement also provides that the Proposed Delisting has been approved by its board of directors during the 13th board meeting on 13 September 2018 and Aidite has obtained written agreement from all its shareholders to support the Proposed Delisting.

3. The Company has considered the Proposed Delisting and has agreed to support it. The decision to delist is in no way indicative of the prospects of Aidite.