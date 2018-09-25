Q & M Dental Singapore : Response To SGX Queries

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

(Company Registration Number 200800507R)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

RESPONSES TO QUERIES FROM THE SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES TRADING LIMITED

("SGX-ST") IN RESPECT OF THE PROPOSED DELISTING OF AIDITE (QINHUANGDAO) TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD FROM THE NEW THIRD BOARD (THE "PROPOSED DELISTING")

Unless otherwise stares, all capitalised terms used herein shall bear the meaning ascribed to them in the Company's announcement dated 17 September 2018 in respect of the Proposed Delisting.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited (the "Company") wishes to provide the following information in response to the queries from the SGX-ST on the Company's announcement dated 17 September 2018 in respect of the Proposed Delisting.

SGX- ST Queries

It is noted that the Company had convened an extraordinary general meeting on 30 December 2015 to seek shareholders' approval for the listing of Aidite on the New Third Board and issuance of 4,660,848 new shares to the PRC management, namely Mr Li Hongwen and Mr Li Bin. Upon the successful listing of Aidite on the New Third Board, it was proposed that the Profit Guarantee previously provided by the PRC management in 2014 shall be discharged.

Query 1: What is the restructuring under contemplation and reason for delisting Aidite shortly after its listing on the New Third Board in 2016.

Company's Response

The Board wishes to clarify that it is not a restructuring exercise. The reason for the Proposed Delisting is to explore certain strategic business development opportunities by Aidite. The Board also wishes to highlight that Aidite, in its announcement dated 14 September 2018, did not disclose the details of such business opportunities or the reasons for the Proposed Delisting.

Aidite is quoted on the New Third Board and subject to its regulations. Aidite is an associated company of the Company and has its separate management which operates under the supervision of an independent board of directors. The Proposed Delisting was proposed by Aidite in view of certain business development opportunities that arose which has no connection to the duration of the listing on New Third Board. The Board is not in a position to disclose information not disclosed by Aidite in its own announcement. The Board will make appropriate announcement disclosing the details of the strategic business development opportunities and the reasons for the Proposed Delisting as and when Aidite makes further announcements.

Query 2: Whether the Company will be compensated for the shares issued to the PRC management for the listing of Aidite.

Company's Response

The 4,660,848 new shares to the PRC management have not yet been issued. The Company will make further announcement in this regard as and when there is any material development.

Query 3: Whether the Profit Guarantee will be reinstated following the delisting of Aidite.

Company's Response

It is not proposed that the Profit Guarantee will be reinstated following the Proposed Delisting. The Company is satisfied with Aidite's recent performance and its business plans.

By Order of the Board

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited

Vitters Sim

Chief Financial Officer 25 September 2018

