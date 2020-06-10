Q & M Dental Singapore : Responses To Substantial And Relevant Questions Received For The Agm To Be Held On 16 June 2020

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

(Company Registration Number 200800507R)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

ANNOUNCEMENT

RESPONSES TO SUBSTANTIAL AND RELEVANT QUESTIONS RECEIVED FOR THE ANNUAL

GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 16 JUNE 2020

The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited ("Q & M" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") would like to provide responses to substantial and relevant questions raised by its shareholders for the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on 16 June 2020 as follows:

Question Response

1. I read in SGX website announcing the We are carrying out due diligence exercise and

company's investment in another company's will make the relevant announcement in

making of Covid-19 test kits which incidentally compliance with Listing Manual on material

had Health Science Authority's approval. Can progress.

kindly update us on the progress of this project

so far?

2. Please provide an update on the progress More than 90 Q & M Dentists and staff have

achieved in the swab tests conducted by 90 swabbed 14,000 foreign workers on a voluntary

more Q & M staff. How many Foreign Workers basis at more than 160 factory converted

have Q & M team completed to date and how dormitories since 23 April 2020. We have

many more Q & M plan to do? Also, is Q & M stopped the voluntary swabbing on 17 May 2020

compensated for the volunteering work? in preparation for resumption of dentistry work

after the Circuit Breaker ended on 1 June 2020.

As this is a voluntary exercise, there is no

compensation for Q & M.

3. Please provide an update on the progress of We will make the relevant announcement in

the JVCo in the establishment of a surgical compliance with the Listing Manual on material

mask manufacturing company since Q & M's progress on the propose investment for the

announcement in Mar 2020. Understand that establishment of a surgical mask manufacturing

the surgical masks are now available in company.

Singapore among the health care workers. As

such please share the quantity that has been

shipped to Singapore and what is the rate of

production of these surgical masks per week?

4. In Dec 2019, Q & M unfolded its plans on AI The AI-engineer power solutions in diagnosis

technology's future implementations and and providing the most effective and suitable

developments at the launch of their newest treatment plans for patients is progressing

clinic at EkoCheras Mall, Kuala Lumpur. Please smoothly in accordance to plan. It is currently in

provide an update of the progress made to- pilot trial run in Q & M Malaysia clinics. We

date and share any road-map of Q & M roll-out expect to roll out to Singapore clinics for pilot

to their Singapore clinics. trial run in 2021.

5. Please provide an update of Q & M joint We are carrying on due diligence exercise and

venture with Acumen Holdings in terms of will make the relevant announcement in

progress achieved by Acumen Diagnostics to- compliance with the Listing Manual on material