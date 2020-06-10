Q & M Dental Singapore : Responses To Substantial And Relevant Questions Received For The Agm To Be Held On 16 June 2020

RESPONSES TO SUBSTANTIAL AND RELEVANT QUESTIONS RECEIVED FOR THE ANNUAL
Question
Response
1. I read in SGX website announcing the
We are carrying out due diligence exercise and
company's investment in another company's
will make the relevant announcement in
making of Covid-19 test kits which incidentally
compliance with Listing Manual on material
had Health Science Authority's approval. Can
progress.
kindly update us on the progress of this project
so far?
2. Please provide an update on the progress
More than 90 Q & M Dentists and staff have
achieved in the swab tests conducted by 90
swabbed 14,000 foreign workers on a voluntary
more Q & M staff. How many Foreign Workers
basis at more than 160 factory converted
have Q & M team completed to date and how
dormitories since 23 April 2020. We have
many more Q & M plan to do? Also, is Q & M
stopped the voluntary swabbing on 17 May 2020
compensated for the volunteering work?
in preparation for resumption of dentistry work
|
after the Circuit Breaker ended on 1 June 2020.
|
As this is a voluntary exercise, there is no
|
compensation for Q & M.
3. Please provide an update on the progress of
We will make the relevant announcement in
the JVCo in the establishment of a surgical
compliance with the Listing Manual on material
mask manufacturing company since Q & M's
progress on the propose investment for the
announcement in Mar 2020. Understand that
establishment of a surgical mask manufacturing
the surgical masks are now available in
company.
Singapore among the health care workers. As
|
such please share the quantity that has been
shipped to Singapore and what is the rate of
production of these surgical masks per week?
4. In Dec 2019, Q & M unfolded its plans on AI
The AI-engineer power solutions in diagnosis
technology's future implementations and
and providing the most effective and suitable
developments at the launch of their newest
treatment plans for patients is progressing
clinic at EkoCheras Mall, Kuala Lumpur. Please
smoothly in accordance to plan. It is currently in
provide an update of the progress made to-
pilot trial run in Q & M Malaysia clinics. We
date and share any road-map of Q & M roll-out
expect to roll out to Singapore clinics for pilot
to their Singapore clinics.
trial run in 2021.
5. Please provide an update of Q & M joint
We are carrying on due diligence exercise and
venture with Acumen Holdings in terms of
will make the relevant announcement in
progress achieved by Acumen Diagnostics to-
compliance with the Listing Manual on material
date. Please also share any road-map of the
progress.
