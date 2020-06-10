Q & M Dental Singapore : Responses To Substantial And Relevant Questions Received For The Agm To Be Held On 16 June 2020

Log in
06/10/2020 | 06:43am EDT

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

(Company Registration Number 200800507R)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

ANNOUNCEMENT

RESPONSES TO SUBSTANTIAL AND RELEVANT QUESTIONS RECEIVED FOR THE ANNUAL

GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 16 JUNE 2020

The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited ("Q & M" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") would like to provide responses to substantial and relevant questions raised by its shareholders for the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on 16 June 2020 as follows:

Question

Response

1. I read in SGX website announcing the

We are carrying out due diligence exercise and

company's investment in another company's

will make the relevant announcement in

making of Covid-19 test kits which incidentally

compliance with Listing Manual on material

had Health Science Authority's approval. Can

progress.

kindly update us on the progress of this project

so far?

2. Please provide an update on the progress

More than 90 Q & M Dentists and staff have

achieved in the swab tests conducted by 90

swabbed 14,000 foreign workers on a voluntary

more Q & M staff. How many Foreign Workers

basis at more than 160 factory converted

have Q & M team completed to date and how

dormitories since 23 April 2020. We have

many more Q & M plan to do? Also, is Q & M

stopped the voluntary swabbing on 17 May 2020

compensated for the volunteering work?

in preparation for resumption of dentistry work

after the Circuit Breaker ended on 1 June 2020.

As this is a voluntary exercise, there is no

compensation for Q & M.

3. Please provide an update on the progress of

We will make the relevant announcement in

the JVCo in the establishment of a surgical

compliance with the Listing Manual on material

mask manufacturing company since Q & M's

progress on the propose investment for the

announcement in Mar 2020. Understand that

establishment of a surgical mask manufacturing

the surgical masks are now available in

company.

Singapore among the health care workers. As

such please share the quantity that has been

shipped to Singapore and what is the rate of

production of these surgical masks per week?

4. In Dec 2019, Q & M unfolded its plans on AI

The AI-engineer power solutions in diagnosis

technology's future implementations and

and providing the most effective and suitable

developments at the launch of their newest

treatment plans for patients is progressing

clinic at EkoCheras Mall, Kuala Lumpur. Please

smoothly in accordance to plan. It is currently in

provide an update of the progress made to-

pilot trial run in Q & M Malaysia clinics. We

date and share any road-map of Q & M roll-out

expect to roll out to Singapore clinics for pilot

to their Singapore clinics.

trial run in 2021.

5. Please provide an update of Q & M joint

We are carrying on due diligence exercise and

venture with Acumen Holdings in terms of

will make the relevant announcement in

progress achieved by Acumen Diagnostics to-

compliance with the Listing Manual on material

date. Please also share any road-map of the

progress.

steps ahead to achieve the desired outcome.

6. Among all the dental services offered by Q &

During the Phase 1 of Circuit Breaker (CB), only

M, how many percent belong to basic dental

non-elective, urgent and emergency dental

services that are allowed in Phase 1 CB and

treatment is allowed. During Phase 2 of CB,

how many percent of the services allowed in

dentists are allowed to perform more dentistry

Phase 2 CB?

services but should minimize aerosol

generation. Services such as root canal

treatments, fixing of dental crowns, fitting of

retainers, skilling and polishing will be allowed

under Phase 2 of the CB but dentists should

schedule time in between patients to allow for

complete disinfection of the clinic.

By Order of the Board

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited

Vitters Sim

Chief Financial Officer 10 June 2020

_________________________________________________________________________________

For more information, please contact:

Chief Financial Officer

Vitters Sim

Tel: 6705 9888

Email: vitters@qnm.sg

Disclaimer

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 10:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
