Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED (QMDT)
Q & M Dental Singapore : Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results

08/14/2018 | 01:41pm CEST

Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Re s u lt s

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

Securities

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (S) LIMITED - SG2E73981531 - QC7

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Date & Time of Broadcast

Financial Statements and Related Announcement14-Aug-2018 19:19:19

St a t us

New

Announcement Sub Title

Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results

Announcement Reference

SG180814OTHR35PV

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Teh Yun Siew

Designation

Legal Counsel

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Please refer to attachments.

For Financial Period Ended

30/06/2018

Disclaimer

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 11:40:09 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 148 M
EBIT 2018 22,4 M
Net income 2018 18,2 M
Debt 2018 50,1 M
Yield 2018 1,98%
P/E ratio 2018 21,96
P/E ratio 2019 21,04
EV / Sales 2018 3,11x
EV / Sales 2019 2,80x
Capitalization 410 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,62  SGD
Spread / Average Target 23%
Managers
NameTitle
Chin Siau Ng Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Narayanan Sreenivasan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ee Peng Ang Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Yu Xiong Sim Chief Financial Officer
Weng Sui Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED-17.07%299
FRESENIUS-0.11%40 982
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%12 533
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%11 577
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%11 336
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-23.33%7 891
