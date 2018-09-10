Log in
Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited    QMDT   SG2E73981531

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED (QMDT)
News 
Official Publications

Q & M Dental Singapore : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-back Notice

09/10/2018 | 01:22pm CEST

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

Securities

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (S) LIMITED - SG2E73981531 - QC7

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Date & Time of Broadcast

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice10-Sep-2018 19:12:01

St a t us

New

Announcement Sub Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Reference

SG180910OTHR6GY0

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Teh Yun Siew

Designation

Legal Counsel

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

19/04/2018

Singapore Exchange

Overseas Exchange

Date of Purchase

10/09/2018

Total Number of shares purchased

901,300

Number of shares cancelled

Number of shares held as treasury shares

0 901,300

Highest/ Lowest price per share

Highest Price per share

SGD 0.49

Lowest Price per share

SGD 0.455

Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares

SGD 432,293.86

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^

Number

Percentage#

By way of Market Acquisition

6,642,200

0.84

By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme

0

0

Total

6,642,200

0.84

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution

^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Disclaimer

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 11:21:00 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 148 M
EBIT 2018 22,4 M
Net income 2018 18,2 M
Debt 2018 50,1 M
Yield 2018 2,04%
P/E ratio 2018 21,30
P/E ratio 2019 20,42
EV / Sales 2018 3,00x
EV / Sales 2019 2,70x
Capitalization 394 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,63  SGD
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chin Siau Ng Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Narayanan Sreenivasan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ee Peng Ang Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Yu Xiong Sim Chief Financial Officer
Weng Sui Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED-20.33%286
FRESENIUS-2.26%40 851
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%12 486
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%10 964
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%10 660
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-22.19%7 834
