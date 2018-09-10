Q & M Dental Singapore : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-back Notice

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back No t ic e
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED
Securities
Q & M DENTAL GROUP (S) LIMITED - SG2E73981531 - QC7
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Date & Time of Broadcast
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice10-Sep-2018 19:12:01
St a t us
New
Announcement Sub Title
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference
SG180910OTHR6GY0
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Teh Yun Siew
Designation
Legal Counsel
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back
19/04/2018
Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase
10/09/2018
Total Number of shares purchased
901,300
Number of shares cancelled
Number of shares held as treasury shares
0 901,300
Highest/ Lowest price per share
Highest Price per share
SGD 0.49
Lowest Price per share
SGD 0.455
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares
SGD 432,293.86
|
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
|
Number
|
Percentage#
|
By way of Market Acquisition
|
6,642,200
|
0.84
|
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
|
0
|
0
|
Total
|
6,642,200
|
0.84
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Disclaimer
Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 11:21:00 UTC