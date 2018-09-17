Log in
Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED
  Report  
Q & M Dental Singapore : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-back Notice

09/17/2018 | 12:08pm CEST

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back No t ic e

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

Securities

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (S) LIMITED - SG2E73981531 - QC7

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Date & Time of Broadcast

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice17-Sep-2018 17:55:25

St a t us

New

Announcement Sub Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Reference

SG180917OTHR6DVJ

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Teh Yun Siew

Designation

Legal Counsel

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

19/04/2018

Singapore Exchange

Overseas Exchange

Date of Purchase

17/09/2018

Total Number of shares purchased

130,000

Number of shares cancelled

Number of shares held as treasury shares

0 130,000

Price Paid per share

Price Paid per share

SGD 0.495

Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares

SGD 64,652.96

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^

Number

Percentage#

By way of Market Acquisition

8,266,100

1.04

By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme

0

0

Total

8,266,100

1.04

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution

^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Disclaimer

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 10:07:01 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 148 M
EBIT 2018 22,4 M
Net income 2018 18,2 M
Debt 2018 50,1 M
Yield 2018 2,02%
P/E ratio 2018 21,52
P/E ratio 2019 20,63
EV / Sales 2018 3,03x
EV / Sales 2019 2,73x
Capitalization 398 M
Managers
NameTitle
Chin Siau Ng Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Narayanan Sreenivasan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ee Peng Ang Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Yu Xiong Sim Chief Financial Officer
Weng Sui Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED-18.70%278
FRESENIUS-2.26%41 108
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%12 338
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%10 463
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%9 749
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-21.59%7 944
