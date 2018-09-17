Q & M Dental Singapore : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-back Notice

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back No t ic e

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

Securities

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (S) LIMITED - SG2E73981531 - QC7

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Date & Time of Broadcast

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice17-Sep-2018 17:55:25

St a t us

New

Announcement Sub Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Reference

SG180917OTHR6DVJ

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Teh Yun Siew

Designation

Legal Counsel

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

19/04/2018

Singapore Exchange

Overseas Exchange

Date of Purchase

17/09/2018

Total Number of shares purchased

130,000

Number of shares cancelled

Number of shares held as treasury shares

0 130,000

Price Paid per share

Price Paid per share

SGD 0.495

Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares

SGD 64,652.96

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage# By way of Market Acquisition 8,266,100 1.04 By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0 Total 8,266,100 1.04

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution

^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

