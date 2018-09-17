Q & M Dental Singapore : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-back Notice

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back No t ic e
Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED
Q & M DENTAL GROUP (S) LIMITED - SG2E73981531 - QC7
No
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice17-Sep-2018 17:55:25
New
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
SG180917OTHR6DVJ
Teh Yun Siew
Legal Counsel
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back
19/04/2018
19/04/2018
17/09/2018
130,000
Number of shares held as treasury shares
0 130,000
SGD 0.495
SGD 64,652.96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
