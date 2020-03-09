Q & M Dental Singapore : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-back Notice

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY- BACK NOTICE
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED
Securities
Q & M DENTAL GROUP (S) LIMITED - SG2E73981531 - QC7
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date &Time of Broadcast
09-Mar-2020 18:00:07
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference
SG200309OTHRKOOO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Vitters Sim
Designation
Chief Financial Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Share buy-back by way of market acquisition and all shares are held as treasury shares.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back
25/04/2019
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase
78,562,192
Purchase made by way of market acquisition
Yes
|
|
|
Singapore
|
Overseas
|
|
|
|
Exchange
|
Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Purchase
|
09/03/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Number of shares
|
150,000
|
|
|
|
|
purchased
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of shares
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
cancelled
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of shares held as
|
150,000
|
|
|
|
|
treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price Paid per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price Paid per share
|
|
|
SGD 0.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Consideration (including stamp
|
|
SGD
|
|
duties, clearing changes etc) paid or
|
|
|
|
66,381.72
|
|
payable for the shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Section B
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme
No
Section C
|
|
Cumulative No. of shares
|
Number
|
Percentage#
|
|
|
purchased to date^
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
By way of Market
|
150,000
|
0.019
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
By way off Market
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition on equal
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
access scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
150,000
|
0.019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase
785,471,921
Number of treasury shares held after purchase