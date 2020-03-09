Log in
Q & M Dental Singapore : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-back Notice

03/09/2020 | 07:28am EDT

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY- BACK NOTICE

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

Securities

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (S) LIMITED - SG2E73981531 - QC7

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date &Time of Broadcast

09-Mar-2020 18:00:07

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Reference

SG200309OTHRKOOO

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Vitters Sim

Designation

Chief Financial Officer

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Share buy-back by way of market acquisition and all shares are held as treasury shares.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

25/04/2019

Section A

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase

78,562,192

Purchase made by way of market acquisition

Yes

Singapore

Overseas

Exchange

Exchange

Date of Purchase

09/03/2020

Total Number of shares

150,000

purchased

Number of shares

0

cancelled

Number of shares held as

150,000

treasury shares

Price Paid per share

Price Paid per share

SGD 0.44

Total Consideration (including stamp

SGD

duties, clearing changes etc) paid or

66,381.72

payable for the shares

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme

No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares

Number

Percentage#

purchased to date^

By way of Market

150,000

0.019

Acquisition

By way off Market

Acquisition on equal

0

0

access scheme

Total

150,000

0.019

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution

^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase

785,471,921

Number of treasury shares held after purchase

19,415,879

Disclaimer

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 11:27:02 UTC
