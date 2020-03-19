Q & M Dental Singapore : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-back Notice

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY- BACK NOTICE

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

Securities

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (S) LIMITED - SG2E73981531 - QC7

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date &Time of Broadcast

19-Mar-2020 18:12:15

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Reference

SG200319OTHRLHP9

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Vitters Sim

Designation

Chief Financial Officer

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Share buy-back by way of market acquisition and all shares are held as treasury shares.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

25/04/2019

Section A

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase

78,562,192

Purchase made by way of market acquisition

Yes

Singapore Overseas Exchange Exchange Date of Purchase 19/03/2020 Total Number of shares 300,000 purchased Number of shares 0 cancelled Number of shares held as 300,000 treasury shares Highest/ Lowest price per share Highest Price per share SGD 0.37 Lowest Price per share SGD 0.36 Total Consideration (including stamp SGD duties, clearing changes etc) paid or 109,534.73 payable for the shares Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme

No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares Number Percentage# purchased to date^ By way of Market 690,000 0.088 Acquisition By way off Market Acquisition on equal 0 0 access scheme Total 690,000 0.088

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution

^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase

784,931,921

Number of treasury shares held after purchase